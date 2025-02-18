Procurement Global Data Analyst - Daily

Job summary

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

The Data Analyst - Daily will provide data insights and a report maintenance process for Direct Procurement Spend data and other P2P process related information while working closely with the Operations team to ensure that contract data objects are handled consistently. This role will be the technical SAP and JDE Subject Matter Expert for the Global Procurement team – assisting with issues related to support, bringing up tickets and championing issues such as automation – using whatever tools are available to BP.



Lead, Co-ordinate and support deployment of the function’s activity set in respect of P2P Data management to support Lubricants P2P deployment plans and meet defined Group and Segment procurement related governance requirements. Activity set to include, but not limited to, data mapping, cleansing, templating, transfer of data from legacy systems and analysis, across master data, vendors, price lists, contracts and spend data for Directs and 3P.

Identify and communicate critical requirements and timing in data related P2P projects affecting Castrol Direct Procurement - track performance and develop/implement action plans to close gaps, holding those accountable for delivery (e.g. PDMS implementation).

Provide data analysis services for the Castrol Direct Procurement team relating to P2P process, support the Castrol Direct Procurement team on any ad hoc data related matters/analysis.

Act as the key point of contact from Castrol Direct Procurement perspective with the Digital Operational Excellence - to provide P2P data insights and guide requirements for Castrol Direct MI dashboard.

Ensure data and processes are fully integrate enabling effective implementation of new ways of working.

Promote compliance with BP’s code of conduct, ensuring by personal example and coaching, that BP staff understand and practice ethical business behaviour.

Supply to the Procurement Process & Data management roadmap for P2P deployment, including retrofit and global roll out, setting out plan to evolve to meet Global / Sector/Segment requirements, while continuing to drive efficiency and effectiveness through simplification and minimising non-value add workload.

Lead Procurement P2P Data Management engagement for the function and support deployment of data workstream.

Champion BP’s Values and Behaviours.

Liaise with GBS data team to ensure correct information flow and smooth service delivery.

Ensure smooth and timely service delivery.

Ensure Procurement is ‘ready state / Green’ from Process & Data management perspective, prior to each Go live.

Degree level, or equivalent, education (desirable but not essential).

A proven track record of Process & data management in major change initiatives, developed in complex, blue chip global organisations in functions dealing with multi-billion dollar spends.

Highly knowledgeable in terms of Process & data management, with experience of Process & data management in ERP / SAP / end to end P2P procurement systems.

SAP, JDE, Ariba, VIM & ARIS process mapping experience.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



