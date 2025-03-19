Procurement Global Packaging Manager

This role is eligible for relocation within country

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

Shift timing : 9 am - 6 pm IST (flexibility required as per business needs)

About the role!

• To input to the creation of global functional procurement strategy, goals, and objectives

• Lead the Packaging Market Sector team, setting the vision and goals for the team and leading all aspects of the development of Packaging market sector strategies

• Ensure the Packaging strategy drives the business and operating unit strategies and delivers on the objectives and requirements of internal customers

• Establish cross-business relationships with senior leaders with the SPU and segment

• Work with the Hub Managers to drive effective global and regional Packaging sourcing activity

• Lead and coordinate effective strategic interaction with key Packaging global suppliers

• Engender a high-performance culture in the Packaging team and ensure procurement activities are completed in accordance with corporate policies and processes, defined governance, and delegations of authority

• Ensure Packaging team remains aligned and follows all governance frameworks

Role & Responsibilities:

Lead the Packaging team, communicating vision and strategic direction, mentor and direction to enable the team to meet its performance targets

• Shape and spearhead Packaging market segment strategy development and related key sourcing initiatives

• Establish and communicate global Packaging procurement strategies to key internal and external customers

• Drive organisational change within the Packaging team to achieve best-in-class procurement performance

• Lead engagement with customer, ensure relationships with the business are fostered and the perception of the value of procurement and the Packaging team is improved over time

• Represent BP with key global and regional Packaging suppliers, ensuring BP’s performance requirements are understood and met.

• Coordinate robust and consistent supplier performance and relationship management with key global and regional Packaging suppliers to realise differentiated and balanced benefits for the SPU

• Set Packaging team goals and objectives, define critical metrics and handle and develop the team to achieve high performance

• Instil a high-performance culture within the Packaging Team

• Be responsible for the development, performance management and career mentorship of all direct reports, and participate in talent management across the department

• Establish and embed effective procurement-based risk practices throughout the Packaging team

• Circa $300m of global Packaging spend

Experience Required:

• University degree and equivalent work experience, in an appropriate technical and commercial team

• Strategic procurement experience in global businesses. Building sustainable procurement organisational capability.

• Be able to Develop a business integrated sourcing strategy and build supply market capability that crafts sustainable business growth.

Team you will work with:

Team will consist of 9, including packaging engineers, mainly based in India. In addition, there are a number of packaging procurement specialists in the 5 Procurement hubs that report locally to the hub manager. Team will be required to work closely with both marketing and the supply chain plant teams.



