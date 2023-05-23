Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Procurement Team and advance your career as a

Procurement Helpdesk Analyst (German Speaking)



The Procurement Helpdesk Analyst role has the primary responsibility to support the third party vendor queries management, end user support and Invoice Processing team in a timely and high quality professional manner. The role intend to provide local language supports besides the list of owned activities.



In this role You will:

Act as first point of contact for third party vendors, Invoice Processing Team and business end users to resolve their queries, making sure that all processes and controls are kept

Make sure that process documentations are up to date and aligned with all ISO requirements

Build up and maintain professional relationship with Business Partners and stakeholders, being the external face of BP towards the suppliers

Managing effective issue resolution on escalations Ensure that issue log is up to date as raised / identified issues are captured or in case of available ticketing system, all incoming tickets picked up and processed according to the required SLA and daily performance targets.

Manage following activities: AP query handling, Process balance confirmation and dunning letters, respond statement requests and cover other administrational, reporting and Accounts Payable accounting activities according to process descriptions.

What You will need to be successful:

Language and Interpersonal skills with particular focus on client responsiveness

Experience in customer/vendor facing roles, including resolution of complex issues and deep investigation needs

Team-player

Flexibility

Language knowledge (Reading, Writing, Speaking B2) – English

Language knowledge (Reading, Writing, Speaking B2) – German

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Szeged office e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



