In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this, they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third-party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.

Join our Procurement Team and advance your career as a

Procurement Helpdesk Analyst with German (fix term)

In this role You will:

Resolve issues and escalate to the relevant channel (if required)

Analyse the content of the incoming query, and work on the solution with relevant resolver groups

Analyse and explore process improvement opportunities (i.e. eliminate inefficiencies in the request handling process) by proposing system and process enhancements

Accountable for controls being in place and working effectively across all processes and systems in relation with the Helpdesk Team/ helpdesk team members

Delivering process standardization by identifying improvement opportunities and process change proposals

Responsible for implementing new/re-designed processes and making sure they are operated properly within the team

Responsible for highlighting improvement areas for reaching the targets

Responsible for the performance management of the Helpdesk Team and for the daily operations of query handling and issue resolution

Acting as first level of escalation for the Helpdesk Team members (Second level is the Team Leader)

Build up and maintain professional relationship with Business partners and other functions

What You need to be successful:

Recognised professional qualification in a business or finance field or similar field. 3-4 years business experience is required

Proven process expertise in a given process tower such as PTP, OTC, RTR Customer Services or Supply Chain Management

Relevant operational experience gained in a business or similar environment.

Experience supporting and implementing strategic plans across a team.

Relevant previous experience in a leadership and supporting continuous improvement position with similar accountabilities.

Proven ability to use a wide range of systems and application tools and techniques to guide

Ability to influence across different levels in the organization

Experience in digital technology usage

Language knowledge (Reading, Writing, Speaking B2) – English and German

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



