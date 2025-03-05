Job summary

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

Join our Strategy Team and advance your career as a

Procurement Helpdesk Senior Analyst

In this role you will:

Acting as the 2nd line to identify, resolve and develop solutions to the most complex queries and systemic Operational problems which cannot be resolved by the Level 1 helpdesk team.

Providing professional mentorship and technical coaching to the Level 1 helpdesk team.

Playing a key role in identifying areas of improvement across S2P processes and work with various Operational Excellence teams e.g. myProcurement Digital Experience, S2C Excellence team and P2P Operational Excellence team to improve Procurement’s ability to execute within Procurement systems and operations

Supporting the myProcurement Team Lead in issue handling and working with multi-functional teams for the highest priority issues/highest sensitivity cases.

Contributing to the implementation of the Excellence & Experience and myProcurement organization’s strategy by delivering on the priorities of the organization.

Supporting the myProcurement Team Lead in work optimization within the Team, delivering against the targets set in the Performance Management framework.

What You need to be successful:

Relevant experience in Supplier support and Procurement operations.

Demonstrated experience in S2C and P2P systems.

Excellent system product knowledge in Ariba (Supplier) and SAP ERP.

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Strong conflict resolution skills

Strong analytical capability

Strong project management skills

Experience working cross-culturally

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



