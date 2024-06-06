Job summary

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this, they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third-party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.

Join our Procurement Team and advance your career as a

PROCUREMENT HELPDESK SENIOR ANALYST with German (fix term)

In this role You will:

Handle all incoming calls/emails/tickets

Resolve issues and escalate to the relevant channel if/when required; however, providing first level resolution is of utmost importance

Provide training in relation to S2P knowledge to users

To perform a trend analysis on repeat calls/emails and provide ideas to eliminate the repeated calls/emails

Ensure compliance to relevant policies that may differ from country to country whenever possible, failing which may result in a negative impact on bp

Champion the use of GBS Procurement and Supplier Management processes and tools to ensure Operational Excellence and improve overall Business performance

Timely and relevant customer feedback and status update

Challenge current process and performance practices, proposing and delivering enhancements to process & KPI’s to meet the ongoing requirements of the GBS Leadership Team

Conduct daily checks to avoid duplications in logging of calls, emails & tickets

Check for accuracy of the details logged

Analyse the contents of the tickets and assign it the relevant resolver group

Ensure that all tickets are closed accurately, whilst adhering to processes at all times

Participate in continuous improvement initiatives by proposing system and process enhancements

What You need to be successful:

Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field

Minimum 5-8 years of experience managing a client-service oriented function with experience in management of large corporate initiatives/projects, strategic thinking, relationship management and processes

Fluent in English and German (written and oral) languages

and (written and oral) languages Strong communication skills

Experience working in a large and multi-cultural team

Strong understanding of procurement and general accounting practices

Proficient in PSCM applications including ARIBA, SAP and Salesforce

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



