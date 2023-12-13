Procurement Hub Manager - Latin America

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Lead the Procurement Hub activities for a crucial region within the Americas – Latin America, including Mexico and Brazil. Latin America has been identified as a key growth region for Castrol. This region falls under the umbrella of Americas, but do have local Regional Leadership – where procurement plays a critical role in strategy, sustainability, network optimization and COGS improvement.To be accountable for the operation of the Latin America procurement hub and oversee all procurement strategies and activity within the region.To develop and deliver procurement strategies for new market entries.To develop and maintain working relationships with business stakeholders, providing a key point of contact for Latin American stakeholders, routinely assessing their satisfaction, aligning the procurement strategies, and developing improvement opportunities.To oversee the delivery of delegated category sourcing, post award supplier integration, market intelligence and analytical support to the supply market segment sourcing teams, ensuring this activity takes place in accordance with corporate policies and processes, defined governance and delegations of authority.To lead the contract manufacturing procurement strategy, including network optimization, supplier start up, commercial arrangements, risk mitigation, and network transitions. Manage a portfolio of contract manufacturers.To oversee the provision of procurement data, knowledge management and systems/process transformation activities in Latin America.To ensure that all activities meet BP’s standards of business ethics; contract compliance standards; risk management expectations; HSSE requirements and minimize reputational risks to BP.



Business relationship & Stakeholder Management

Engage with Latin America business stakeholders, assessing their satisfaction and using that output to develop improved segment strategies.

To advocate the stakeholder and Latin America view to the regional/global procurement category teams and vice versa as appropriate.

Ensure provision of timely supply market knowledge to Latin America stakeholders, relaying current and future impactful events and their potential consequences.

Represent procurement personally or with delegated team member at all required business planning meetings, to ensure shortage/lengthening of supply markets and effects on available feedstock is understood and managed in production planning. Arrange for key segment team members to attend when required.

Ensure relationships with the Latin America stakeholders are fostered and the perception of the value of procurement is measured and improved over time

Establish effective procurement governance and clear accountable decision making within Latin America

Working with Latin America and global business stakeholders to identify potential opportunities to deliver cost and other benefits in Latin America.

To assist new market entry teams in sourcing raw material supply and/or contract manufacturers into these markets ensuring cost competitive sourcing and suitable local suppliers where appropriate

To develop and lead a team to deliver all of the above



Leadership

Lead the Latin America procurement hub organisation, establishing and communicating vision and strategic direction, providing business context, coaching and direction to enable the team to meet its performance targets and aligned with regional control and consistency agenda.

Oversee and ensure effective Latin America communications with business stakeholders.

Promote compliance with BP’s code of conduct, ensuring by personal example and coaching that BP staff understand and practice ethical business behaviour

Champion HSSE

Champion the development of new sourcing opportunities – identifying the potential benefits and risks and planning and implementing projects to deliver value as well as exploring new market opportunities.



Procurement management

Define and monitor performance measures for the Latin America procurement hub, reflecting market segment sourcing and business requirements.

Oversee delegated sourcing (including delivery of targeted savings), post award supplier integration, market intelligence and analytical support are provided to the supply market segment teams.

Lead the procurement activities for contract manufacturing.

Ensure effective data, knowledge management and systems/process leadership in the Latin America.



Supplier relationship management

Oversee robust and consistent supplier relationship management in Latin America, as supported by the regional procurement hub and category teams.

Develop new and robust supplier relationships in connection with new business strategies.

Team leadership and capability development

Set procurement hub team goals and objectives, define KPIs and manage and develop the team to high performance.

Be responsible for the development, performance management and career guidance of all direct reports, and oversee talent management across the Latin America procurement hub.

Key challenges faced in the role:

Complex range of countries, geopolitical and macroeconomic dynamics, and sourcing strategies and challenges. The role will connect with 3 leadership teams on regular basis for Supply Review Meetings and management business reviews.

Managing multiple stakeholders/strategies across multiple leadership teams.



Any Other Relevant Information

This role is leading a hub within the Americas Procurement team and there will be 2 direct reports in Brazil that currently support the Brazil business.



Experience & Expertise

Minimum of Bachelor’s Degree in Supply Chain, Business, Engineering, Finance or similar area of study. An MBA is a plus.

Minimum of 6 years of business experience with at least 3 years of supply chain or procurement experience.

Knowledge of sourcing models and best practices, including experience with supplier performance management, contracting, and risk management.

Must be fluent in English and Spanish. Professional working proficiency in Portuguese a plus.

Excellent networking and stakeholder partnering skills as well as overall communication skills

Good commercial acumen, problem solving, and analytical skills

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Apply now!



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.