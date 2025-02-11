Job summary

About bp!

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more balanced methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a complementary team of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a new point of view, collaborative spirit, and to challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero!

About our team:

The Global Business Services (GBS), Planning and Performance Mgmt (PPM) Gulf of Mexico, Canada, and LatAm team reports into the Finance entity and operates in service of the Gulf of Mexico, Canada, and Latin America businesses. GoMC’s mission is to be the best run hydrocarbon business in the world that safely and responsibly delivers strong cash flows to fund the energy transition and fuel our long-term future. This team supports GoMC in pursuit of this vision, acting as a trusted partner across the Enablers (wells, subsurface, production, projects, finance) to simplify, streamline and automate processes; provide actionable insights; apply data intelligence and performance capabilities to empower business decision making and strategy development.

This role:

The Procurement Integration Lead is a valued member of our team, accountable for partnering with the GoMC Performance Management team to deliver cost management services for the GoMC Business. The primary customers for this role are the Budget Responsible Officers (BRO’s) within the Production, bpSolutions, and HSE&C Enablers. The scope of this role includes applying technology and systems to support BRO’s in shopping cart requisitions; invoice release; cost management; and coordination across bp Financial processes and Finance teams to deliver the business.

Key Accountabilities:

Providing single interface for GoMC customres / activity SPA’s to coordinate end-to-end procure to pay process.

Backbone shopping cart creation in alignment with correct cost objects: Working with GBS PPM to validate WBS are accurate for the scope of work Working with Procurement to acquire assurance onaccuratet vendors and latest contracts

Ensuring purchase orders (PO’s) are accurately mapped to cost objects, and vendors.

Produce purchase order health reports to drive and maintain PO health improvement and timely closure

Supporting Engineer SPA’s with invoice resolution through collaboration with SAP specialists

Supporting Engineer SPA’s in their understanding of procure to pay workflows and underpinning systems (i.e. Backbone) through sharing (or developing as needed) workflows and job aids. This includes supporting any transitions to new systems, particularly with respect to: Requesting shopping carts SES release Shopping cart / purchase order / SES troubleshooting

Accounts Payable Interface Vendor Engagement - supplier enablement for Ariba conversion Assistance with vendor payment request SES reversals that need to be corrected to ensure the accurate funds on a PO are available for the vendor to submit invoices Supporting select Production, bpSolutions & HSE&C BRO’s in the preparation of monthly Value of Work Done (VOWD) and the application of VoWD within Cost Management Tool (CMT) Supporting the creation / documentation / validation / approval of AFE’s as required by Asset-specific joint operating agreements and communication of cost objects to the organization following AFE approval. Promoting the use of new and/or standardized systems and mentor BRO’s on how to use available tools to drive self-service, efficiency, and generate value.

Supporting and collaborating with the GBS PPM global team; the GoMC & LatAm Performance Team and central Enabler Performance teams (i.e. Production, bpSolutions, HSE&C) in analysis of metrics and key performance indicators to assure high-quality, streamlined delivery of performance data.

About you-

We are looking for a motivated self-starter with positive influencing skills and a strong business sense. Ideal candidates will possess a minimum of a Bachelor's degree in Finance or Business, excellent data analysis and interrogation skills, including advanced-level use of PowerBI, Excel, and data analytics. Strong verbal and written communication skills to present ideas clearly and distinctly across all levels of BP would help ensure success in this role. You are an analytical and critical thinker with a keen attention to detail. Getting it right matters!

Other Desired Attributes:

Prior experience in finance processes especially in the areas of procurement, estimating value of work done, budgeting & forecasting and cost monitoring & analysis.

Solid understanding of key business drivers and how they relate to profitability.

An understanding of planning and performance management and previous experience in heritage upstream business is preferred.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



