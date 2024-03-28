Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Procurement Labour Rights Advisor

Key Accountabilities

Leading a Team: Manage and mentor a team of 2-3 individuals within the team, providing guidance, support, and direction to ensure team success and achievement of objectives.

Risk Assessment: Develop systems to identify and evaluate potential human rights risks arising from supplier activities, such as forced labor, child labor, discrimination, and health and safety practices.

Compliance Monitoring: Implement monitoring systems to assess suppliers' compliance with human rights policies, procedures, and contractual obligations.

Due Diligence: Conduct comprehensive labour rights due diligence assessments of contractors and suppliers within the company's supply chain, utilizing internationally recognized frameworks and standards.

Programme Management: Lead implementation of key programmes related to human rights in procurement, including input into programme design and utilizing data systems to track progress.

Codify and Simplify: Review existing systems/tools and design new ones to codify and simplify processes, easing implementation of desired outcomes.

Stakeholder Engagement: Engage with relevant stakeholders, both internal and external, to foster partnerships and exchange best practices in human rights due diligence.

Reporting and Transparency: Prepare accurate and timely reports to ensure transparency and accountability within the organization and throughout the supply chain.

Collaboration and Coordination: Collaborate with internal teams such as Legal, Health and Safety, People and Culture, and Sustainability to support an integrated approach to human rights risk management and remedy.

Doing the Right Thing: Be prepared to challenge existing practices and engage in sometimes uncomfortable conversations to facilitate the organization in honoring human rights principles and codes of conduct.

Essential Education:

Bachelor's degree in human rights, international relations, social sciences, law, supply chain or a related field or equivalent experience.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Strong understanding of international human rights standards, frameworks, and guidelines, such as the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and the International Labor Organization (ILO) conventions.

5-7 years of experience in labour rights , responsible sourcing, supply chain management, or a related field.

Previous experience in designing supplier questionnaires, conducting due diligence assessments and/or facilitating remedy with suppliers is required.

Proven ability to engage with diverse stakeholders to build relationships, address concerns, and promote collaboration.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to convey complex concepts and findings to both technical and non-technical audiences.

The ability to take initiative and lead in solving problems without a high degree of supervision.

Sensitivity to cultural and social contexts, with the ability to navigate diverse cultural environments and adapt approaches accordingly.

Demonstrated ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously, meet deadlines, and work independently in a fast-paced environment. Strong organizational and time management skills.

Familiarity with the energy industry and supply chain dynamics is a plus.

Understanding of bp’s processes to manage contractor safety and/or performance

Multiple language skills would be a plus.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Diversity Statement:

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Labour rights and modern slavery, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection



