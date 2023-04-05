Procurement Lead - Offshore Wind

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.
This is one of a number of roles in the Offshore Wind Procurement team at bp focused on delivering bp’s ambitions of 50 GW of developed renewable generating capacity by 2030. Underpinning this growth is significant investment, and procurement is at the forefront of managing this spend with suppliers, building relationships with the market, and delivering competitive outcomes with the business.
We are looking for high calibre individuals to join our expanding offshore wind team, this role will include developing and executing both category and project procurement strategies, providing assurance of non-operated projects, and supporting early stage greenfield and brownfield business development opportunities. This role will either report to the OFW Procurement Category Manager for Turbines, Transport & Installation, Foundations, or Transmission. This role will support the procurement team with execution of project contracting and procurement strategies, by working closely with projects, taking a lead on S2C activities until contracts are awarded to successful bidders, before taking ownership of post-award contract management of contracts for the nominated category. The role will require close collaboration with the Wind Centre of Excellence team and stakeholders throughout the business.
The right candidate needs to develop deep market expertise and be a confident partner to the business teams including understanding the offshore wind global markets, the supply base, and supply chain vulnerabilities. Additionally, the candidate should have a strong understanding of project procurement including strategy, complex contract negotiations, long lead procurement, post-award contract management and managing contract interdependencies.
Key Accountabilities: