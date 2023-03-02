Procurement Lead (Offshore Wind)

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

This is a role in the Procurement Team supporting bp’s new offshore wind project off the coast in Korea. This project is a Joint Venture between bp and Deep Wind Offshore. It will allow bp to build important new clean energy resources for Korea and Asia, supporting the country in its aim to be carbon neutral by 2050 as well as allowing bp to build on their offshore wind portfolio in an area of exceptional wind resource.



The role is part of the wider Low Carbon Energy Procurement team focused on delivering bp’s ambitions of decarbonizing and diversifying the business. Underpinning this growth is significant investment, and procurement is the forefront of managing this spend with suppliers, building relationships with the market, and delivering competitive outcomes with the business.



Are you ready to take your career to new heights?

In partnership with Deep Wind Offshore, bp is exploring a selected offshore wind development opportunity in Korea. Associated with this agreement, bp is establishing a local offshore development team in Seoul. This is a unique opportunity to join and be at the forefront of creating an offshore wind market in Korea and play a part in bp’s net zero ambitions.

About The Role:

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp’s strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable. We are looking for a high calibre individual to join our expanding project team, this role will lead, develop, and execute the strategy for Balance of Plant and Installation services, including securing monopile foundations, inter-array cables, and the next generation of offshore installation vessels for the project. The spend covered by this role is $1bn - $2bn. The role will require close collaboration with the other project procurement leads, Wind Centre of Excellence team, and stakeholders throughout the business.



A critical member of the offshore wind project team in South Korea, the right candidate needs to possess market expertise and be a confident partner to the business teams including understanding the offshore wind global markets, the supply base, and supply chain vulnerabilities. Additionally, the candidate should have a strong understanding of project procurement including strategy, long lead procurement, materials management and logistics and managing contract interdependencies.



What you will Deliver:

Manage and lead the procurement team (currently one direct report) in the JV to support design, development and execution of overall procurement and contracting strategy by the team

Develop and execute procurement strategy for the project – including sourcing, contracting, supplier collaboration and post award contract management. Identify and build relationships to support local supply chain strategy

Responsible for the compliant delivery of all Third Party spend across the full projects' life cycle to ensure a successful outcome across cost, schedule, quality, safety and predictability

Lead senior project level engagement with all relevant procurement and supply chains topics across the JV with all relevant internal and external stakeholders

Develop and implement necessary compliance, sustainability, digital security and key supplier code of conduct processes and policies for supplier engagement in the JV

Provide input to development and implementation of Purchase to Pay (P2P) solutions that support end to end procurement activities

Manage contracting and delivery of local infrastructure needs including ports & harbours, terminal access, land acquisition, and interconnection (offtake) agreements in partnership with commercial & C&A. Develop materials management and logistics plan

Requirements: