Procurement Lead

Job summary

About us At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy. In line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in Europe, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in the UK. This is one of a number of roles in the Offshore Wind Procurement team at bp focused on delivering bp’s ambitions of 50 GW of developed renewable generating capacity by 2030.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Let me tell you about the role

We are looking for high calibre individuals to join our expanding offshore wind team, this role will include developing and executing both category and project procurement strategies, providing assurance of non-operated projects, and supporting business development opportunities.

This role will either report to the OFW Procurement Category Manager for Turbines, Transport & Installation, Foundations, or Transmission. This role will support the procurement team with execution of project contracting and procurement strategies, by working closely with projects, taking a lead on S2C activities until contracts are awarded to successful bidders, before taking ownership of post-award contract management of contracts for the nominated category. The role will require close collaboration with the Wind Centre of Excellence team and stakeholders throughout the business.



The right candidate needs to develop deep market expertise and be a confident partner to the business teams including understanding the offshore wind global markets, the supply base, and supply chain vulnerabilities. Additionally, the candidate should have a strong understanding of project procurement including strategy, complex contract negotiations, long lead procurement, post-award contract management and managing contract interdependencies.

What you will be doing

Work with wider category teams and engineering teams to define the approach to market and develop and execute the procurement strategy.

Working across Offshore Wind projects to lead demand planning and sourcing and contracting activity for various categories, through contract execution and post contract award management activities.

Developing the commercial elements of the package including contract terms and conditions and remuneration strategy and leading the commercial evaluation and negotiations through to award.

Maximise the value of third party spend for bp, working with multi-discipline project teams and key suppliers to manage risks, seek innovation and add value to our Offshore Wind projects.

Lead securing the necessary internal and external approvals in line with contracting governance procedures, ensuring any local requirements are captured in the contract scope of work and working closely with the line on identifying the value drivers that will inform risk/reward agreements and commercial models.

Work closely with technical and project management stakeholders to ensure products and services are delivered safely to specification and in line with contractual agreements.

Support suppliers to identify areas of innovation and added value, and ensure that any risk/reward agreements are driven proactively to deliver value for bp.

Support supply chain development team with up to date knowledge on local content and supplier opportunities.

Ensure achievement of functional and project performance/delivery targets including key contract award schedule and execution milestones.

Ensure the project leverages wider procurement capability from the Offshore Wind Category organisations.

Enable compliant yet efficient P2P processes and ensure project learnings and feedback is shared with relevant stakeholders.

What you will need to be successful (experience, skills & qualifications)

University degree and CIPS professional chartership (or equivalent) is preferred.

Genuine passion for the Low Carbon Energy space and interest in Offshore Wind and renewables supply chains.

Demonstrable track record of delivery in sourcing, contracting and post-award management roles, ideally with large capex or offshore scopes.

Commercial mindset, analytical skills, and able to confidently negotiate large complex contracts and liaise with all levels of stakeholders.

Experience with P2P systems, procurement authorities, and operational procurement execution.

Why join us?



This is a very exciting and high-profile role and one that will play a key part in our continued transformation. You will play an influential role in supporting bp’s ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2050 or sooner!

With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as a key decision maker and influencer.​

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​

We operate a 60/40% hybrid model encompassing office, remote home working and a flexible working policy to offer that work life balance!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

