Procurement Lead

Job summary

This role sits in the Low Carbon Energy Procurement team (LCE) and is part of the bp hydrogen project. This is an enviable and dynamic role working across the portfolio of Hydrogen and Integrated energy projects globally supporting business delivery. This is a critical role with evolving scope in response to business growth and priority. The LCE procurement team are at the forefront of supply chain engagement, leveraging progressive solutions to solve real business challenges in pursuit of the energy transition, and positioning bp to competitively deliver on Operating commitments and our Net Zero ambition!

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Responsibilities:

Develop deep market intelligence in Hydrogen global markets, building solid understanding of the global and local supply base and supply chain vulnerabilities

Work with team members to understand future demand portfolios, develop key relationships, identify disruptive technologies and suppliers within the supply chain that support our delivery.

Evaluate and recommend contracting & commercial models to support project screening, development and delivery

Support early-stage project viability evaluation and definition, identifying supply chain risks and opportunities, and develop practical execution strategies.

Support technology development and supplier collaboration efforts in the Renewables and Low Carbon sector

Developing and executing, innovative and strategic contracting and partnership models including long term alliances with suppliers and potentially M&A or investment opportunities.

Develop standard work processes that support early-stage project viability evaluations, identifying material supply chain risks and opportunities that support project progression.

Lead and support sourcing activity and 3rd party spend management in support of LCE projects, collaborating with various teams (e.g. GBS, Supply Facing and Enabling teams) to ensure compliant and efficient delivery

Build effective and collaborative relationships with collaborators to promote a responsive, agile and professional way of working

Apply best practice, in a fit for purpose way, of project management and project procurement principles.

Support end-to-end procurement delivery of complex, fast paced construction projects. Including contract negotiation and post award contract management.

Requirements

Genuine passion for developing novel and progressive renewable supply chain solutions

Knowledge of the renewables markets is preferable but not essential

Experience with P2P systems, including operational procurement

Experience in leading successful procurement delivery of major projects.

Ability to work in an agile way as a part of multi-disciplinary teams

University degree in Procurement, Law, Engineering or technical discipline, Master's Degree (MBA or equivalent)

Professional PSCM qualification (MCIPS, CPM, CPSM) preferred

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

