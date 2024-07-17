Entity:Finance
bp is re-purposing the legacy Kwinana refinery site to an integrated energy hub, to support bp's net zero aspirations. The Kwinana Renewable Fuels (KRF) project supports this strategy by establishing a new plant producing renewable jet fuel and diesel from sustainable feed sources, alongside the H2Kwinana project which will produce green hydrogen using electrolysis.
Join us in the energy transition and be part of a world class team striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable low carbon energy. As part of this ambition bp is re-purposing the existing Kwinana refinery site to an integrated energy hub to support bp's net zero aims. bp is developing 2 major green energy projects, the Kwinana Renewable Fuels Project, and H2Kwinana, which enable decarbonization of local industry, and help the world transition to net zero. The team that will operate these assets after construction is being formed now, with an opportunity to be part of the future.
The Procurement Lead (Procurement Analyst) will be responsible for providing procurement support to the Kwinana Energy Hub. The primary focus of the Lead will be to understand the site's requirements and ensure successful and compliant contract implementation. They will be responsible for developing a view of demand and site needs, translating this demand into a delivery plan and completing procurement activities in line with the plan.
NB: bp Australia employees must be ANZ Citizens or Permanent Residents. This role will require minimum 3 days p/w working from Kwinana in support of our Kwinana Energy Hub.
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
