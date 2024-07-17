Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

bp is re-purposing the legacy Kwinana refinery site to an integrated energy hub, to support bp's net zero aspirations. The Kwinana Renewable Fuels (KRF) project supports this strategy by establishing a new plant producing renewable jet fuel and diesel from sustainable feed sources, alongside the H2Kwinana project which will produce green hydrogen using electrolysis.

Join us in the energy transition and be part of a world class team striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable low carbon energy. As part of this ambition bp is re-purposing the existing Kwinana refinery site to an integrated energy hub to support bp's net zero aims. bp is developing 2 major green energy projects, the Kwinana Renewable Fuels Project, and H2Kwinana, which enable decarbonization of local industry, and help the world transition to net zero. The team that will operate these assets after construction is being formed now, with an opportunity to be part of the future.

The Procurement Lead (Procurement Analyst) will be responsible for providing procurement support to the Kwinana Energy Hub. The primary focus of the Lead will be to understand the site's requirements and ensure successful and compliant contract implementation. They will be responsible for developing a view of demand and site needs, translating this demand into a delivery plan and completing procurement activities in line with the plan.

NB: bp Australia employees must be ANZ Citizens or Permanent Residents. This role will require minimum 3 days p/w working from Kwinana in support of our Kwinana Energy Hub.

About the Role:

Perform demand analysis and gather business needs across all categories to inform current and future category and sourcing activities.

Be the site-based interface between contract owners/requesters and local suppliers, ensuring service satisfaction.

Support supplier performance management and compliance.

Collaborate with the global Procurement organisation to ensure local requirements and constraints are properly understood and accounted for in the development and delivery of category strategies and sourcing events.

Work with the global procurement organisation to ensure a single, coordinated and aligned service that delivers value to the business.

Support ad-hoc site requirements for procurement activities including sourcing goods and services as required.

Develop and maintain procurement policies and procedures to ensure compliance with regulatory and company requirements.

Our ideal candidate will have:

Demonstrated experience in sourcing, supplier management, contracting and contract management.

Strategic procurement skills with a focus on business and demand planning.

Commercially minded with strong project management skills and ability to influence the business.

Strong organisational, communication, and multi-tasking skills with an ability to prioritise tasks and work well in a fast-paced environment.

Strong capability to ensure the business are kept updated on status and progress of activities.

The Benefits

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (60/40 Hybrid working arrangement)

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation.



