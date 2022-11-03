Procurement MI and Insights Senior Analyst

Job summary

Responsible for providing elemental procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities under supervision, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.

We are seeking an individual that embraces innovation and technology to enable the right business intelligence and analytics strategies. The role will be to support and develop analytical products for all GBS Procurement service lines and Finance Procurement, as well as to provide insights enabling data-driven decision-making across the business. This role will cover areas of stakeholder engagement, reporting & analytics and data management.



Key Accountabilities:

Stakeholder engagement. Work well with Global Procurement teams to drive data assurance and respond to data needs

Liaising with stakeholders and colleagues in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring rigorous coordination between teams

Lead the timely delivery of key strategic reports to BP leadership team

Delivery of analytics and reporting to support procurement cost savings globally across the BP group Analytics and Insights

Production of BI reports/analysis using Tableau/Power BI visualizations

Develop clear, timely and accurate periodic management reports that drive continuous improvement in process and efficiency using automation / self-serve dashboards where applicable

Develop tracking tools to log errors, request for modifications, reporting schedule and other related activities associated with regularly scheduled reporting

Respond to ad-hoc requests for data from business units or leadership. Analyse data to support our stakeholders gain valuable insights and influence decision making and prepare presentations that communicate sophisticated analysis and findings in a simple, concise and interpretable manner

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in analytics field covering data management & stakeholder engagement; with 3 years of analytical visualisation skills

Must have advanced excel skills including the ability to build and manage pivot tables, design and manipulate sophisticated graphs, and familiar with data query, Data Visualization Tools (Tableau, Power BI, etc)

Knowledge of Procurement Supply Chain Management (PSCM) concepts is a must

Knowledge of Source to Pay (P2P) processes, ERPs and procurement systems (Ariba, SAP, JDE) will be an advantage

Understanding of AGILE methodologies & experience leading squads is an added advantage. Technical skills around big data technologies will be an advantage – Example: Azure Synapse Analytics, AWS, Hadoop, No SQL Database: MongoDB

Bachelor Degree in any subject area or related field

Responsible for providing elemental procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities under supervision, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.