Procurement Manager Americas

Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.bp and Equinor are jointly developing four assets in two existing offshore wind leases located offshore New York and Massachusetts that together have the potential to generate power for more than two million homes. The Joint Venture will leverage capability and experience from both companies. Development engineering, construction and commissioning operations will be performed by Equinor Wind Services LLC US. It is staffed by secondees from both Equinor and bp.This role is needed to support these and future US Offshore Wind projects. It involves managing early supplier engagement, relations and information flow with suppliers and relevant stakeholders. The role will identify opportunities for US based suppliers, delivering local content, creative and resourceful contracting and driving skills development, infrastructure development, innovation and green growth. This role reports to the Vice President of Procurement which sits within the broader Offshore Wind Leadership Team. This role will provide the opportunity to directly manage a team as the Low Carbon Energy Procurement team grows to support bp in its ambition to reimagine energy.The right candidate needs to build strong relationships with the business teams and external partners including our Joint Venture partner Equinor, as well as other teams within bp and procurement. The candidate should have experience in the offshore wind supply chain, project procurement including strategy and procurement and working with clusters, agencies and industry bodies to develop local supply chains. The candidate shall have a good understanding of renewables especially the offshore wind sector, the supply base, and supply chain vulnerabilities.



Job Description:

Skills and Education:

A University degree in a related field is preferred. However, experience and attitude are key, and we’re looking for someone who has:

Genuine passion for developing Low Carbon renewable solutions

Experience in supply chain management or project development, preferably for large infrastructure, manufacturing, or energy projects, including renewable energy projects.

Understanding of the complexities of offshore wind project development, its components, and the associated supply chain.

Knowledge of supply chain contract management fundamentals, best practices, and industry trends.

Commercial mindset, analytical skills, and confident negotiator with all levels of stakeholders.

Understanding of cost drivers on contracts and ability to demonstrate transparency and overall value.

Previous experience in procurement and market competitive analysis.

Ability to perform effectively in a team environment, interfacing with contractors, suppliers and multi-discipline project teams, demonstrating agile, collaborative, respectful and tactful personal characteristics.

Job Requirements

Oversee all procurement activity throughout the project lifecycle for the project and agreed governance processes. Responsible for the full contracting life cycle of current and future US projects, from strategy to project execution, sourcing, contracting, supplier collaboration, and post award contract management in agreement with JV governance structure

Manage and lead the procurement team in the JV to support overall procurement delivery by the team

to support overall procurement delivery by the team Develop and execute procurement strategy for future projects – including procurement strategy development, sourcing, contracting, supplier collaboration, post award contract management, and long lead procurement strategy. Identify and build relationships to support development and delivery of local supply chain strategy. Develop and execute project procurement strategies for hardware and services that create value and optimize delivery Responsible for the compliant delivery of all Third Party spend across full project life cycle for US portfolio to ensure a successful outcome across cost, schedule, quality, safety and predictability

for US portfolio to ensure a successful outcome across cost, schedule, quality, safety and predictability Lead senior project level engagement with all relevant procurement and supply chains topics across the US portfolio, including the Equinor JV, with all relevant internal and external stakeholders

Develop and implement necessary compliance, sustainability, digital security and key supplier code of conduct processes and policies for supplier engagement

Implement appropriate P2P solutions that support end to end procurement activities

Manage governance for JV activity on contracting including agreed approval processes, governance boards, assurance and compliance practices.

Manage contracting and delivery of local infrastructure needs including ports & harbors, terminal access, land acquisition, and interconnection (offtake) agreements in partnership with commercial & C&EA. Develop materials management and logistics plan

This role is in support of bp’s Gas & Low Carbon Energy entity which supports all bp’s new energy projects including offshore wind, solar, hydrogen, and CCS.

This role will form part of the global Offshore Wind Procurement leadership team with accountability for the U.S. region.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.