Procurement Manager, Japan (Offshore Wind)

This is a role in the Procurement Team supporting bp’s new offshore wind project off the coast in Japan. This project is a Joint Venture between bp and Marubeni, the major Japanese integrated trading and investment conglomerate; it will allow bp to build important new clean energy resources for Japan and Asia, supporting the country in its aim to be carbon neutral by 2050 as well as allowing bp to build on their offshore wind portfolio in an area of exceptional wind resource.
The role is part of the wider Low Carbon Energy Procurement team focused on delivering bp’s ambitions of decarbonizing and diversifying the business. Underpinning this growth is significant investment, and procurement is the forefront of managing this spend with suppliers, building relationships with the market, and delivering competitive outcomes with the business.
Are you ready to take your career to new heights?
In partnership with Marubeni, bp is exploring a selected offshore wind development opportunity in Japan. This is a first step towards building a market-leading offshore wind position in Japan. Associated with this agreement, bp is establishing a local offshore development team in Tokyo. This is a unique opportunity to join and be at the forefront of creating an offshore wind market in Japan and play a part in bp’s net zero ambitions.
About the role
The Procurement manager is part of the wider Low Carbon Energy Procurement team focused on delivering bp’s ambitions of decarbonizing and diversifying the business. Underpinning this growth in significant investment, and procurement at the forefront of managing spend with suppliers, building relationships with the market, delivering competitive outcomes with the business, and creating and delivering the procurement strategy.
This role will work with the business leads to create and assess technical scope/commercial packages for competitive tender events. Also, influence the business to ensure procurement change supporting innovation and cost savings.
Key Accountabilities