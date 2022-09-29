Procurement Manager, Japan (Offshore Wind)

Job summary

This is a role in the Procurement Team supporting bp’s new offshore wind project off the coast in Japan. This project is a Joint Venture between bp and Marubeni, the major Japanese integrated trading and investment conglomerate; it will allow bp to build important new clean energy resources for Japan and Asia, supporting the country in its aim to be carbon neutral by 2050 as well as allowing bp to build on their offshore wind portfolio in an area of exceptional wind resource.



The role is part of the wider Low Carbon Energy Procurement team focused on delivering bp’s ambitions of decarbonizing and diversifying the business. Underpinning this growth is significant investment, and procurement is the forefront of managing this spend with suppliers, building relationships with the market, and delivering competitive outcomes with the business.



In partnership with Marubeni, bp is exploring a selected offshore wind development opportunity in Japan. This is a first step towards building a market-leading offshore wind position in Japan. Associated with this agreement, bp is establishing a local offshore development team in Tokyo. This is a unique opportunity to join and be at the forefront of creating an offshore wind market in Japan and play a part in bp’s net zero ambitions.



About the role

The Procurement manager is part of the wider Low Carbon Energy Procurement team focused on delivering bp’s ambitions of decarbonizing and diversifying the business. Underpinning this growth in significant investment, and procurement at the forefront of managing spend with suppliers, building relationships with the market, delivering competitive outcomes with the business, and creating and delivering the procurement strategy.



This role will work with the business leads to create and assess technical scope/commercial packages for competitive tender events. Also, influence the business to ensure procurement change supporting innovation and cost savings.



Key Accountabilities

Leverage established relationships with key supply chain players.

Deal with claims mitigation and challenge cost disputes with third party suppliers.

Develop contracting strategies and processes for Requests for Proposals (RFPs), assess vendor proposals, and secure contracts which are best value possible.

Address scope specifications to find and eliminate unnecessary costs.

Negotiate key supply contracts and maintain relationships and partnerships with key suppliers at the most senior level.

Source new potential suppliers to encourage market tensions and competitiveness in key project areas.

Ensure that all contracts and purchase orders follow previously defined business processes.

Building relationships with internal and external stakeholders, particularly the technical and development teams, ensuring due process is followed.

Creating contracts which are fully compliant to support the business, mitigate commercial risks and drive supplier performance.

About you

A degree educated or above, or professional qualification, in a relevant discipline is required. Experience is what matters most. Extensive experience in the energy sector, specifically with offshore wind and working in large international tenders.

The successful candidate will have a track record in managing services contracts and delivering substantial savings.

Japanese Language Proficiency is a must

It’s also important to have:

Understanding of contract management fundamentals, best practices, and industry trends.

In depth knowledge of contract cost drivers, with the ability to illustrate transparency and value.

Understanding of contract law (preferably FIDIC and/or LOGIC contract styles).

Why join us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

