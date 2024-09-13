Procurement Manager – Onshore and Offshore Sub Stations

Job summary

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Please note that our St James Square (SJS) office is soon to be re-locating. This role however will continue to be based in Central London.

Bp is transitioning from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company and has made significant and exciting investments in Offshore Wind.

In the UK, BP has a joint venture with EnBW to develop the Mona and Morgan offshore windfarms, each 1.5GW projects in the Irish Sea and Morven a further 2.9GW project located off the East coast of Scotland.

The Mona and Morgan offshore wind farm projects are currently running a competitive FEED process for the Electrical Sub Stations scope. During the FEED, contending contractors will submit their designs and execution strategies, contract terms exceptions and commercial proposals in order to be selected as the EPC contractor for the design, fabrication and construction of the onshore and offshore substations for the Mona and Morgan projects. The electrical scopes includes one onshore substation in Wales for Mona and one onshore substation in England for Morgan, the scope also includes 1.5GW offshore substations for Mona and 1.5GW offshore substations for Morgan ( the decision on whether this is 2 large or 6 smaller offshore substations has not been taken).

This role is the Procurement Manager for Onshore and Offshore Sub Stations, the role will manage the selection for the EPC, negotiate the EPC contract terms and establish the rates and prices to move from design through to commissioning. The 2024 scope is to negotiate the EPC contract terms and prices and complete the competitive FEED. The scope beyond 2024 is to lead the contract (>1 billion GBP).

Negotiation of large EPC contracts (preferably including UK onshore construction experience)

Developing commercial models for lump sum conversion e.g. elements of the scope will not be able to be fixed and different remuneration will be required such as schedules of rates, indexation, cost plus, lump sum etc.

Contract and Claims management experience for Fabrication and Onshore Civils contracts.

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



