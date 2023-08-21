Job summary

In 2020, bp announced an exciting new purpose and strategy, commencing an evolution of the company from an integrated oil company to an integrated energy company. With a target of net zero by 2050 or sooner, embracing business models which reduce carbon emissions whilst delivering sustained economic returns are essential to our transition being successful.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

The Procurement Network of Excellence Project Analyst role sits within the Supply Chain Solutions team focused on enabling supply chain strategy excellence across bp. This role will support our category strategy teams in building, implementing and sustaining excellent category strategies that deliver maximum value to the business from end to end from demand to invoice payment.

Job Requirements

The right candidate needs to build collaborative relationships across finance procurement and GBS. The ideal team will balance diverse skill sets and each candidate should have a bias to user experience, a curious and open minded approach and a willingness to do what it takes to tackle a problem. Key accountabilities include :

Contribute to identification/definition/prioritization of pain points and improvement opportunities. These will be generated from user feedback you gather and data reviews you perform.

Deeply understand the problem – get to know the processes, challenges, tools, data, people involved; Test differences between the model and ‘real life’, respectfully highlight and address

For the projects you lead: Establish a cross-functional team to deliver solutions, define ‘done’, remove roadblocks for the team, lead project meetings, establish milestones, contribute work – whatever is needed to deliver a solution.

For the projects you support: Energetically provide subject matter expertise, build bridges across teams, develop or find solutions within your scope.

Contribute to the ‘solution menu’ for future category support, share lessons learned across NoE and strategy/sustainability team to embed best practice across the function

Job Requirements:

The successful candidate will have degree level education or equivalent, with relevant procurement experience. To succeed in this role, you must possess:

Genuine passion for solving problems – without a bias to ‘fault’

Strong data analytics and digital mindset, balanced with an understanding of human factors

Tenacity and customer obsession

Experience with procurement in bp would be advantageous

Why join us ?

We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to promoting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We know that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent wellbeing benefits, among many others!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



