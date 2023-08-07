Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team? Join our Procurement function Team and advance your career as a

Procurement Operational Excellence Lead

GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this, they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment, and manage the third-party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp are defined functional vision and location strategy.



In this role You will:

Be responsible for Query Management and Issue resolution across the E2E Purchase to Pay process and be responsible for the delivery against to the operational key performance metrics' target for the assigned business

Support process simplification, standardisation and continuous improvement with the respective operations and optimisation teams by providing subject matter expertise from the operation's perspective.

Support standardisation of process controls, monitor progress and be responsible for the delivery from operational perspective

Support maintaining adherence to BP Upstream/Downstream standards & policies through providing relevant domain expertise to the operations and delivery teams

Be involved in Key Incident Reports in the P2P AP area and responsible for resolution from operations perspective

Be a proactive member of the GBS Europe P2P Leadership Team and the GBS Europe Extended Leadership Team

We have the following requirements:

Demonstrated process expertise in a given process tower such as PTP, OTC, RTR Customer Services or Supply Chain Management

Relevant operational and/or design solution experience gained in a business, BPO or similar environment.

Experience supporting and implementing strategic plans across a team.

Relevant previous experience in a leadership and supporting continuous improvement position with similar accountabilities.

Experience in leading and managing cross functional teams, preferably in a shared services or BPO operation, although not essential using best practice techniques including work efficiency management.

Demonstrated ability to use a wide range of systems and application tools and techniques to guide, motivate, train and support staff and makes full use of opportunities to coach and develop direct reports or virtual teams to maximise their performance, leadership and development potential.

Relevant post qualification experience to deliver accountabilities of role.

Project management and organisational change experience in a multi-national environment would be preferable.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

a company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements, and where fun and the mindset of giving back to our environment are highly valued

possibility to join our social communities and networks

chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

learning opportunities, language courses, and other development opportunities to shape and advance your career path

different bonus opportunities based on performance, a wide range of cafeteria elements

life & health insurance, medical care package

company laptop

phone for private usage

opportunity to work from home: up to 2 days / week based on team agreement

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



