Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this, they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third-party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.

Join our Procurement Team and advance your career as a

PROCUREMENT OPERATIONS EXCELLENCE LEAD

In this role You will:

Handle escalations and deliver root cause analysis and prompt resolution of issues for our stakeholder.

Ensure that we manage, control and develop our operations in a “process designed” manner to deliver value to the respective business and customers for which services are provided

Enable Operations to deliver effectively and efficiently

Focus on customer experience as well as excellence in execution

Oversee , contribute, and drive excellence through the end to end process

Proactive issue identification, mitigation and early warning to management

Initiate / Support process simplification, standardisation and continuous improvement with the respective operations

Investigate critical items from myProcurement/business and based on that propose and initiate long term fix to avoid recurrence with the same issue in the operations

Represent operations in deployment and transformation squads

Enable Operations to deliver effectively and efficiently

Day to day operational stakeholder engagement (bp & 3rd party)

Driving standard ways of working in operations with business, suppliers and finance procurement

Quality assurance (e2e, samples, savings)

Prepare, analyze and report the outcomes resulted from Procurement related challenges investigation to Management

Operations support for BCP & Risk Management activities

What You need to be successful:

Bachelor Degree educated or equivalent in related area

6 - 8 years experience in business services, outsourcing or similar, in-depth knowledge of Procure to pay processes including key roles, departments, and common process performance indicators

Considerable Business/Process Analysis experience, preferably with strong user interaction

Solid understanding of tools and systems associated with data gathering, compilation and analysis.

Experience in process management.

Have experience in participation in process re-design initiatives.

Relevant, previous experience with continuous improvement tools and methodologies.

Knowledge of project and change management methodologies and financial/operational control practices.

Ability to communicate with varying levels within the organisation, internal and external to GBS regarding complex operational issues.

Good interpersonal and communication skills.

Influence others to achieve desired self/team goals and objectives. Innovative in issue resolution.

Good planning, organizing, problem-solving and analytical skills.

Prepares and presents reports on work undertaken and proposals on the direction recommended to achieve short-term objective.

Skilled in Microsoft suite of applications (Excel; PowerPoint).

Personal time management skills and ability to meet individual and team deadlines.

Ability to think outside-the-box.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



