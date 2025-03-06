Procurement Operations Excellence Lead (Szeged)

Job summary

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we're home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We're investing in today's energy system and helping build out tomorrow's. So while we're still in oil and gas, over the next decade we'll become a different kind of energy company. We're decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people's lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

FBT Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this, they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third-party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.

PROCUREMENT OPERATIONS EXCELLENCE LEAD

Operational Excellence is a team of experts in the procure to pay (P2P) space that ensure standardization, controls, effectiveness and efficiency in how we operation. It handles escalations and delivers root cause analysis and prompt resolution of issues for our stakeholder. The team ensures that we manage, control and develop our operations in a “process designed” manner to deliver value to the respective business and customers for which services are provided.



​In this role You will:

Proactive issue identification, mitigation and early warning to management

Initiate / Support process simplification, standardisation and continuous improvement with the respective operations

Investigation escalated/critical items from myProcurement/business and based on that propose and initiate long term fix to avoide recurrence with the same issue in the operations

Represent operations in deployment and transformation squads

Enable Operations to deliver effectively and efficiently

Day to day operational stakeholder engagement (bp & 3rd party)

Driving standard ways of working in operations with business, suppliers and finance procurement

Quality assurance (e2e, samples, savings)

Prepare, analyze and report the outcomes resulted from Procurement related challenges investigation to Management

Operations support for BCP & Risk Management activities

What You need to be successful:

Bachelor Degree educated or equivalent in related area

6 - 8 years experience in business services, outsourcing or similar, in-depth knowledge of Procure to pay processes including key roles, departments, and common process performance indicators

Considerable Business/Process Analysis experience, preferably with strong user interaction

Strong knowledge of tools and systems associated with data gathering, compilation and analysis.

Experience in process management.

Have experience in participation in process re-design initiatives.

Relevant, previous experience with continuous improvement tools and methodologies.

Knowledge of project and change management methodologies and financial/operational control practices.

Ability to communicate with varying levels within the organisation, internal and external to GBS regarding complex operational issues.

Good interpersonal and communication skills required given ambiguous, diverse and complex nature of operating landscape.

Influence others to achieve desired self/team goals and objectives. Innovative in issue resolution.

Good planning, organizing, problem-solving and analytical skills.

Prepares and presents reports on work undertaken and proposals on the direction recommended to achieve short-term objective.

Skilled in Microsoft suite of applications (Excel; PowerPoint).

Personal time management skills and ability to meet individual and team deadlines.

Ability to think outside-the-box.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



