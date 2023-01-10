Procurement Operations Excellence Manager, Accelerator

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition - be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) center in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS center will drive cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working.

Essential Education & Experience



• Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce, Project management, Business, CA, ICWA, Finance, Accounting, or related field

• Good understanding of accounting concepts and hands on experience of F&A process (specifically P2P)

• Minimum 15 years of experience managing a client / shared-service oriented accounting function with experience in management of large corporate initiatives/projects, strategic thinking, relationship management and FNA processes

• Six sigma, green belt and Black belt is an advantage

• Accounts Payable hands-on in-depth experience

• Must have hands on experience of SAP ERP

• Direct agile and transformation management experience including best practices, driving innovation, continuous improvement, technologies, processes, procedures and tools.

• Managing projects to assure they are well defined and completed within scope, schedule and budget.

• Understanding and exposure to globally recognized Change Management methodologies, processes and tools

• Understanding of business or functional area Procurement supports – this includes strategy, market, challenges and processes

• Experienced in recruiting, developing and coaching employees.

• Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

• Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organization

• Engaging and collaborative way of working

• Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment

