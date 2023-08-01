Procurement Operations Excellence Manager, Accelerator

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition - be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) center in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS center will drive cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working.

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Key Accountabilities and challenges

The role supports delivery of BP business and functional strategies by driving efficiency and effectiveness across the end-to-end Procurement processes. The role provides expertise in management of Procurement policies, standards and controls.

This role will work as individual contributor and may also lead a process excellence team focused on, continuous improvement and innovation, that will encompass process specialization, end to end delivery performance - primarily focused on disruptive transformation to resolve payment related problems and deliver outcome.

Inspire, coach, and partner with business partners, development teams, business product owners and potentially 3rd party vendors to define roadmap to deliver outcomes whilst ensuring an inclusive culture.

End to end Procurement to pay expertise, outstanding presentation, data analytics and excellent communication skills required to manage, support and or lead large scope tactical and strategic procurement projects.

Provide PTP (specifically Payment) related advice and information to staff across bp and outside bp as and when required. The role is expected to provide extensive and value-added analysis with Global payment proposal and recommendations. Role also requires identification and execution of key projects related with payment process.

Work globally with the GPO (Global Process Owner) to drive the continuous improvement agenda and compliance to process standards. Ensuring efficient working capital management through paying what we owe in the most efficient manner and paying according to agreed terms and accurate cash outflow forecasting.

Partner with the wider procurement organization to ensure the Payment activities are achieving optimal performance against key metrics, executed in accordance with our internal controls and in compliance with our policies and procedures.

Driving process standardization across the end-to-end Procurement (including payment process) across a complex system landscape (e.g., SAP PRE, SAP PRC, JDE) with different workflows, integrating with other tools as appropriate

Ensuring compliance to relevant policies that may differ from country to country whenever possible, failing which may result in a negative impact on BP.

Liaising with vendors in different time zones, requiring rigorous coordination between teams

Keeping abreast with developments in rapidly changing industry best practices, as well as BP’s internal policies and procedures to ensure full compliance and drive continuous improvement.

Portfolio management

Management for the portfolio of procurement (including payment) projects in support of GBS Procurement strategic initiatives, risk, controls, promote deployments and sustain initiatives to ensure successful delivery of scope, schedule, cost and quality criteria.

Ensure projects and initiatives are managed to the scope signed off by the GBS Procurement Leadership, and relevant Project Management & Governance groups.

Ensure Portfolio schedule integration, optimizing activity sequencing, accurately schedule and track plan reporting to assure on-time delivery.

Establish and maintain systematic cross-functional integration between swims lanes.

Resource management optimization to assure constraints are identified and minimized or mitigated.

Effective and coordinated change control processes.

Risks and issues are identified and managed, including building a risk culture within the teams.

Lessons Learned captured and embedded into similar projects/ initiatives.

Collaborative team member ensuring embedded and sustainable operational readiness to the new ways of working.

Accelerator Accountabilities

Constantly scans for improvement opportunities and implements transformative solutions that solve our most challenging and complex procurement (including payment) problems.

Moves at a high pace while collaborating, managing risks, communicating, thinking globally and while demonstrating BP’s values, behaviors and mindsets.

Builds capability through inspiring teams to learn new skills, adopt new practices and seek growth opportunities.

Act as resolver of issues/escalations for payment space and engage with stakeholders.

Drive innovative approaches to improve and support operations.

Promote the best practices across payment process.

Strong experience of end-to-end procurement, outstanding data analytics, communication and presentation skills

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s degree in commerce, Project management, Finance, Accounting, or related field

Excellent understanding of accounting concepts and hands on experience of F&A process (specifically end to end Procure to pay process)

Minimum 15 years of experience managing a client / shared-service oriented accounting function with experience in management of large corporate initiatives/projects, strategic thinking, relationship management and FNA processes.

Must have hands on experience of SAP ERP, outstanding presentation and excellent MS excel skills.

Direct agile and transformation management experience including best practices, driving innovation, continuous improvement, technologies, processes, procedures and tools.

Managing projects to assure they are well defined and completed within scope, schedule and budget.

Understanding and exposure to globally recognized Change Management methodologies, processes and tools

Understanding of business or functional area Procurement supports – this includes strategy, market, challenges and processes.

Experienced in recruiting, developing and coaching employees.

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organization.

Engaging and collaborative way of working

Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.