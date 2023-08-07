Relocation may be negotiable for this role

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team? Join our Procurement function Team and advance your career as a

Procurement Operations Excellence Manager

GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this, they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment, and manage the third-party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp are defined functional vision and location strategy.



In this role You will:

Proactive issue identification, mitigation, and early warning to management

The investigation, acceleration, and resolution of escalated/critical items from myProcurement/business

Performance management activities

Represent operations in deployment and transformation squads

Day to day operational stakeholder engagement (bp & 3rd party)

Driving standard ways of working in operations with business, suppliers, and finance procurement

Quality assurance (e2e, samples, savings)

Operations support for BCP & Risk Management activities



We have the following requirements:

Proficiency in English

Professional experience with 5-7 years in Procure To Pay (Order Management/Invoicing/Payments)

Procure To Pay (Order Management/Invoicing/Payments) Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience is required

Significant experience in business services, outsourcing, or similar.

Considerable Business/Process Analysis experience, preferably with strong user interaction.

Strong knowledge of tools and systems associated with data gathering, compilation, and analysis.

Demonstrated experience in process management and re-engineering if possible.

Have in-depth knowledge of Procurement processes including key roles, departments, and common Process Performance Indicators.

A strong track record of experience in developing business requirements and/or participation in large-scale process re-design initiatives.

Relevant, previous experience with continuous improvement tools and methodologies.

Knowledge of project and change management methodologies and financial/operational control practices.

Ability to communicate with varying levels within the organization, internal and external to GBS.

Good interpersonal and communication skills are required given the diverse nature of the operating landscape.

Good influencing skills and the ability to motivate cross-functional and diverse teams.

Good strong problem-solving and analytical skills.

Strong PMO and/or operating rigor are clear essentials for this role given the strong focus on process discipline and standard adherence required Skilled in Microsoft suite of applications (Visio, Excel, and PowerPoint).

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

a company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements, and where fun and the mindset of giving back to our environment are highly valued

possibility to join our social communities and networks

chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

learning opportunities, language courses, and other development opportunities to shape and advance your career path

different bonus opportunities based on performance, a wide range of cafeteria elements

life & health insurance, medical care package

company laptop

phone for private usage

opportunity to work from home: up to 2 days / week based on team agreement



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.