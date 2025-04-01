Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Bp Castrol is looking for Procurement Packaging Specialist – META.

• To be accountable for the development and implementation of regional packaging sourcing strategy within the packaging supply market segment

• To develop and maintain deep relationships with business stakeholders ensuring sourcing strategy supports local business strategy and vice versa

• To develop and manage the relationship with regional suppliers and local relationship with global suppliers

• Manage the category across all 5 pillars of the procurement strategy aligned to business goals

About bp Castrol:

It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.

Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.

We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen.

Key Accountabilities:

Develop regional category sourcing strategies and plans aligned to the needs of the business, identifying opportunities to create business value / competitive advantage and mitigate risk in a compliant manner.

Build and maintain good regional market / supplier knowledge.

Support / lead the delivery of the strategic sourcing process to realise defined category management strategies, in collaboration with business stakeholders including:

Ensure all category sourcing arrangements are fully compliant to all corporate social, environmental, financial, risk, E&C and HSSE policies and standards and that all sourcing is performed in line with defined Delegations of Authority. As part of this, maintaining an effective audit trail during the entire sourcing process. Support delivery of the contracts compliance agenda.

Supplier Performance / Relationship Management

Develop jointly agreed performance measurement criteria / frameworks with suppliers in order to continuously monitor and improve supplier performance, ensuring these are embedded with contracts. Perform / co-ordinate / support supplier performance management activities, including the collation of performance data, support for supplier performance reviews and driving continuous improvements / performance improvements as required with other business stakeholders.

Support strategic supplier relationship management efforts including supply base segmentation, supporting supplier relationship management reviews, and driving supply side innovation as required with other business stakeholders.

Engage and work collaboratively with business stakeholders on a regional basis to enable the effective development and/ or delivery of category sourcing strategies and plans plus post contract supplier management activities as necessary.

Ensure provision of timely supply market knowledge to business stakeholders, relaying current and future impactful events and their potential consequences.

Deal with escalated sourcing matters promptly and effectively.

Operate at all times in a manner that maintains client satisfaction with the function.

Education

University degree and equivalent work experience, in an appropriate technical and commercial discipline.

Experience:

Direct raw material category experience in global businesses. Advanced sourcing methodologies and tools.

Skills & Competencies:

Global sourcing category strategy development and implementation, dealing with global and regional supply basis, track record of multi-year business value delivery aligned to business and sourcing strategies.

E-optimisation, AT Kearney Chessboard and experience of working within a global procurement matrix organisation desirable.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.