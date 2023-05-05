Procurement Partnership and Operational Integration Manager

The GBS Procurement S2C organisation aspires to be a world-class, business centric Procurement organization, working to support delivery of bp business and functional strategies with efficiency, effectiveness and a great stakeholder experience. GBS Procurement S2C is pivoting to be more aligned to the delivery of bp’s transformation agenda and it’s reinvented goals.
This is an Individual Contributor role and will sit on the GBS Procurement S2C Leadership team, accountable for strategy, planning, objective setting, and performance management of the GBS Procurement S2C organization. The role is the key interface point with Finance Procurement and other teams within GBS, ensuring effective stakeholder engagement, oversight of transitions and responsible for the effective connection between our operational pillars in GBS Procurement S2C.
Key Accountabilities: