Procurement Partnership and Operational Integration Manager

The GBS Procurement S2C organisation aspires to be a world-class, business centric Procurement organization, working to support delivery of bp business and functional strategies with efficiency, effectiveness and a great stakeholder experience. GBS Procurement S2C is pivoting to be more aligned to the delivery of bp’s transformation agenda and it’s reinvented goals. This is an Individual Contributor role and will sit on the GBS Procurement S2C Leadership team, accountable for strategy, planning, objective setting, and performance management of the GBS Procurement S2C organization. The role is the key interface point with Finance Procurement and other teams within GBS, ensuring effective stakeholder engagement, oversight of transitions and responsible for the effective connection between our operational pillars in GBS Procurement S2C.

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Be a key point of contact with Finance Procurement stakeholders and the businesses helping the teams to deliver end to end effectiveness in our procurement process

Create and manage the GBS Procurement Communications plan including Yammer page, small group engagements, SLL calls & quarterly townhalls and liaise with and include Finance Procurement to create broad, relevant communications

Key liaison with GBS Finance to support GBS Procurement LT in ensuring cost leadership practices are implemented effectively and efficiently

Improve the effectiveness of the GBS Procurement LT by ensuring timely organisation of materials & pre-reads, ensure deadlines are articulated and managed, collaborate with the LT to enable effective delivery

Support the LT with preparation for key bp leadership meetings

Be a trusted advisor, sounding board, and thinking partner for the LT

Take on ad-Hoc project management responsibilities.

Be a role model and display bp values and who we are.

Bachelor’s degree in Procurement, Business, or other technical subject area

The ideal candidate should have minimum ten (12) years’ experience working in a large and multi-cultural team, with minimum (4) years’ experience in a procurement organization.

Fluent in English (oral and written) language while additional European/Asian languages is an advantage

Effective communication skills using a range of styles and approaches to gain dedication and support from diverse partners, to help achieve business outcomes, create acceptance for decisions and build consensus.

A strong track record in a procurement or finance technical discipline

Proactive individual who can work calmly under pressure and prioritize effectively

Organized and practical approach, ideally with project management expertise

Exceptional ability to communicate clearly with a very broad range of audiences

Ability to quickly build relationships with leadership, peers and the line

Analytical mindset focused on delivering succinct insight across multiple areas of activity

CIPS qualification is an advantage

Ability to work on shift hours

Believe in Agile ways of working



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.