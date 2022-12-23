Procurement Performance, Process and Systems Analyst

The M3 Projects will deliver 6GW of clean energy, through the design, construction and installation of offshore wind farms in the Irish Sea and North Sea. The projects are circa 15billion GBP investments and executed through a Joint Venture between bp and EnBW.
As a non-operated incorporated Joint Venture, the JV companies develop and decide on the appropriate procurement systems, processes and procedures. In some cases this might be shareholder (bp / EnBW) established models and in other cases they will be be-spoke to the JV. The role will lead the Procurement process, procedure, systems and performance reporting elements of Procurement delivery.
Key Accountabilities: