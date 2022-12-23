Site traffic information and cookies

Procurement Performance, Process and Systems Analyst

  • Location United Kingdom - Scotland - Aberdeen/Dyce, United Kingdom - South East - Sunbury
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142106BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The M3 Projects will deliver 6GW of clean energy, through the design, construction and installation of offshore wind farms in the Irish Sea and North Sea. The projects are circa 15billion GBP investments and executed through a Joint Venture between bp and EnBW.

As a non-operated incorporated Joint Venture, the JV companies develop and decide on the appropriate procurement systems, processes and procedures. In some cases this might be shareholder (bp / EnBW) established models and in other cases they will be be-spoke to the JV. The role will lead the Procurement process, procedure, systems and performance reporting elements of Procurement delivery.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Selection and Implementation of Purchase to Pay System (Requisition to Invoice Payment)
  • Selection and Implementation of a Sourcing Platform (Issue and Receipt of Invitation to Tenders)
  • Oversight of the Financial and Corruption Due Diligence Process
  • Development and oversight of Model Contract Templates
  • Contracts Committee Secretary for facilitating the committees that approve contract strategies and award decisions
  • Performance Reporting and Progress Tracking - Procurement Status Report for ITT schedule management
  • Facilitation with Procurement and Legal to align and agree on contract terms exceptions in tender negotiations

Essential Experience:
  • This is a mid-level role so we are seeking several years of proven experience leading and embedding procurement process, systems and governance.
  • Experience with procurement reporting and performance management.
  • Exposure to supply chain contracting and contract model contracts desirable.
  • Knowledge of offshore wind or wider renewables preferred but not essential.

If successful, you will:
  • Work in a sector that is aiming to provide the country with affordable clean energy.
  • Work in an industry that is evolving, growing and leading the energy transition.
  • Work on one of the largest programs of offshore wind developments.
  • Work in one of the most complex and challenging areas of the project, with a huge potential to add value.
  • Work in a diverse team, in a new formed Joint Venture between two great companies bp and EnBW.

