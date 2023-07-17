This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Grade I Responsible for providing elemental procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities under supervision, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Grade IResponsible for providing elemental procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities under supervision, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a



Procurement Process & System Specialist (Spanish speaking)

In this role You will:

Resolve issues and escalate to the relevant channel (if required)

Analyse the content of the incoming query, and work on the solution with relevant resolver groups

Analyse and explore process improvement opportunities (i.e. eliminate inefficiencies in the request handling process) by proposing system and process enhancements

Accountable for controls being in place and working effectively across all processes and systems in relation with the Helpdesk Team/ helpdesk team members

Delivering process standardization by identifying improvement opportunities and process change proposals

Responsible for implementing new/re-designed processes and making sure they are operated properly within the team

Responsible for highlighting improvement areas for reaching the PPI/ KPI or other targets

Responsible for the performance management of the Helpdesk Team and for the daily operations of query handling and issue resolution

Acting as first level of escalation for the Helpdesk Team members (Second level is the Team Leader)

What You will need to be successful:

3-4 years business experience is advance

Fluent Spanish and advanced English language

Relevant operational experience gained in a business or similar environment.

Experience supporting and implementing strategic plans across a team.

Relevant previous experience in a leadership and supporting continuous improvement position with similar accountabilities.

Demonstrated ability to use a wide range of systems and application tools and techniques to guide, motivate, train and support staff and makes full use of opportunities to coach and develop direct reports or virtual teams to maximise their performance.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.