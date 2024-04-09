Procurement & Purchasing Coordinator

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose

Coordination for assigned procurement and purchasing activities, operation and process improvement in country. Support & participate in the implementation of Global/Regional non-hydrocarbon Lubricants procurement strategies.

Maintain close working relationships with business stakeholders providing a key point of contact for assigned procurement categories.

Key Accountabilities

Manage purchasing activities for assigned categories (i.e. Base oil, Additives, Imported/Local sourced Finished good, Packaging, Services, Toll Blending Supply) according to agreed price, commercial term and requested date accurately. To coordinate and follow up on orders, shipment/delivery status and documentation for assigned categories to ensure on time supply. Validates Invoices and ensure on time payment to suppliers. To coordinate and manage importation operation for imported items to ensure adherence to country/local custom regulatory and compliance. To work closely with the service provider and FCA team to enable the timely release of goods, minimizing demurrages or penalties charged by ship owners, agents or ports. Liaise with jetty owner and shipping agent on base oil receipt.

Provides rolling forecast to suppliers as per agreed timeframe to support and coordinate on resolution to ensure supply continuity and meeting BP’s expectation. Coordinate with suppliers to ensure adequate inventory at supplier site to minimize leftover/SLOB materials.

To manage and update operational records and reports, participate in analysis to support the operational KPIs tracking and competitiveness initiatives.

To manage Product Non-Conformance Claim process to ensure prompt closure as per agreed timeframe. To coordinate product non-conformance and outstanding issues with various stakeholders for prompt action and gap closure. To manage supplier performance to minimize major NC cases by suppliers & toll blenders and Quality incident related to procurement function. To facilitate and coordinate GLT quality audit for Toll Blenders & Key suppliers audit.

To manage Product Non-Conformance related claims process to ensure prompt closure as per agreed timeframe.

To manage and maintain system master data to ensure system data hygiene (e.g. vendors master data, Raw Material / Packaging SKU setup & etc.)

To support and coordinate packaging introduction and transition driven by new product launches, procurement and competitiveness initiatives, marketing initiatives, market geographical extension & etc.

To support and coordinate in supplier relationship management, contract review and negotiating terms and conditions, ensuring that all internal stakeholders are aligned with the sourcing and procurement strategies in partnership with GSC, category managers, GLT and marketing/sales. Monitor & support the implementation of supplier performance management for critical suppliers to ensure supply and service sustainability. To ensure our HSSE policy and standards are communicated effectively to the suppliers/contractors and monitor their compliance from time to time.

Act as response team member for crisis / continuity management, with accountabilities consistent with relevant response plans and as assigned by the response team leaders.

Act as BP Job Representative for contracts as assigned in the COMPASS. Liaise and communicate with the Contractor’s Job Representative over fulfilment of responsibilities detailed within the contract, verify identified hazards and controls are implemented, and conduct inspections & audits of the contract work.

Perform all legal compliance tasks assigned such as ones in procedures, work instructions or the 1-PRC19-A01.

Job Holder Requirements

Education

Diploma holder and equivalent work experience, in an appropriate technical and commercial discipline.

Language – English – Fluent

Experience

3 years and above in relevant business preferably in purchasing, procurement, logistic, supply chain operation.

Skills & Competencies

Good planning, organizing and administrative skill

Computer literacy

Good interpersonal and communication skill

Ability to work independently with limited supervision



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



