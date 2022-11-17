Procurement ROO Convenience Supply Facing Analyst

About us
bp recently acquired Thorntons, a top convenience retailer with ~200 sites in the Midwest. The Thorntons business is being consolidated with bp’s West Coast ampm network into a new Retail Operating Organization (ROO). The ROO is focused on growing bp’s convenience retail operations in the US, which is a key strategic pillar for bp. This role represents an opportunity to get in at the ground floor and will be deeply involved in synthesizing the heritage processes from both organizations into new coherent ways of managing the ROO.
Role Synopsis
Reporting to the Procurement Supply Facing Mobility & Convenience Retail Operating Organization Manager, the Procurement Supply Facing Analyst will office with our team in Louisville, KY and will work in close collaboration with the food and merchandise teams to identify and-on board convenience opportunities and suppliers to support the growth of our Mobility & Convenience Americas Retail Operations. This is a newly created role tasked to build a category from the ground up which requires top notch skills in procurement, sourcing, negotiation, contracting and supplier management. This requires a combination of leadership, critical thinking, entrepreneurial idea generation, commercial rigor, and willingness to support a variety of aspects needed to champion growth across the organization. To succeed in this fast-paced environment you must be able to communicate and influence others independently and in a team’s environment.
Key Accountabilities
Essential Education and Experience