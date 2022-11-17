Procurement ROO Convenience Supply Facing Analyst

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

About us



bp recently acquired Thorntons, a top convenience retailer with ~200 sites in the Midwest. The Thorntons business is being consolidated with bp’s West Coast ampm network into a new Retail Operating Organization (ROO). The ROO is focused on growing bp’s convenience retail operations in the US, which is a key strategic pillar for bp. This role represents an opportunity to get in at the ground floor and will be deeply involved in synthesizing the heritage processes from both organizations into new coherent ways of managing the ROO.



Role Synopsis



Reporting to the Procurement Supply Facing Mobility & Convenience Retail Operating Organization Manager, the Procurement Supply Facing Analyst will office with our team in Louisville, KY and will work in close collaboration with the food and merchandise teams to identify and-on board convenience opportunities and suppliers to support the growth of our Mobility & Convenience Americas Retail Operations. This is a newly created role tasked to build a category from the ground up which requires top notch skills in procurement, sourcing, negotiation, contracting and supplier management. This requires a combination of leadership, critical thinking, entrepreneurial idea generation, commercial rigor, and willingness to support a variety of aspects needed to champion growth across the organization. To succeed in this fast-paced environment you must be able to communicate and influence others independently and in a team’s environment.



Key Accountabilities

Through this role you will have high visibility within the organization including the opportunity to collaborate with entrepreneurial colleagues and senior leaders.

You will develop sourcing approaches for various categories, drive development of and execute standard analyses across categories to identify savings opportunities, and drive market research and insights

Leverage and share market intelligence to enhance effectiveness of commercial decisions

Leverage and work with the business interface resources in the procurement organization to ensure consistency and alignment of category strategies using sourcing and contracting initiatives.

Develop knowledge of the convenience retail business and strategy, the supply market, key dynamics, and latest thinking within the field, develop clear view of supply market analysis and segmentation.

Oversee effective contract management, performance reporting, monitoring, and managing escaped spend where it occurs to manage risk and maximize value.

Analyze demand and supply market to prepare and deliver category and sourcing strategies (ensuring alignment with business strategies) to deliver agreed financial targets.

Ensure the implementation of new contracts and supplier management of change, including effective hand-over to local/country and business personnel

Develops and assists in strategies and plans to deliver sustainable reduction in the cost of goods and services in line with financial plans and the US convenience strategy.

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor's degree preferred.

Proven experience in procurement, sourcing, and contracting with knowledge of the full value chain including purchasing/supply management.

Excellent communication skills with a proven track record of building strong relationships and delivering exceptional customer satisfaction

A continuous improvement mindset, ability to solve problems, and a collaborative spirit

Must have experience with supplier selection and contract negotiations

Exceptional analytical and quantitative problem-solving skills

Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment and effectively with people at all levels in an organization

Ability to communicate complex ideas effectively - both verbally and in writing

Strong performance bias and a passion (energy) to win in ‘Retail’.

Experience in food or ingredients retailing, wholesaling, or manufacturing

Desirable criteria

Experience in new product development including working knowledge of intellectual property law.

Experience negotiating and managing contractual agreements.

Ability to translate business strategy and knowledge of customer needs into strategic and operational category plans with clear targets and specific measures driving margin improvement and category growth.

Ability to apply customer insight and identify trends to develop new offers and value delivery.

MCIPS/ISM qualification

Understanding of vendor payment processes, SAP, Ariba e-Sourcing.

Why join us!

At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!