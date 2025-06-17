Procurement Risk and Compliance Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of finance business & technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at FBT Malaysia. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Join our Finance team and advance your career as a Procurement Risk & Compliance Lead.

Role Synopsis

The Procurement Risk & Compliance Lead is accountable to coordinate the risk management program activities for FBT Procurement S2C, identify new risk and intiate risk mitigation actions proactively, carry out control monitoring as a 1st line of defence and provide regular reporting on control critical metrics for the FBT Procurement S2C management.

The Procurement Risk & Compliance Lead will effectively manage the key risks for FBT Procurement S2C and provide assurance to Leadership Team that the required programs are in place and working effectively. The role will develop and improve the risk management programs in response to the dynamic environment that FBT Procurement S2C operates. The role also has responsibility for conducting risk assurance activities.

Key Accountabilities

Service Delivery:

Responsible to develop and maintain the global FBT Procurement functional risk register and provide input to RMR (Risk Management Reports) for the Source-to-pay process in accordance with BP Control Framework.

Drive and manage the annual review of Procurement Control Framework to reflect the changes of requirements.

Update the Procurement control set according to the evolving external and internal business environment.

Evaluate the adequacy of Control critical metrics and provide regular report to the Procurement management

Assess procurement controls regarding completeness, consistency, cost-efficiency, effectiveness, in accordance with BP Group’s requirements and regulations

Provide assurance to the key Procurement projects, transitions or other major changes (internal consultancy)

Provide deep technical expertise to the bp FBT Procurement S2C leadership team to facilitate risk-based decisions on mitigation actions on gaps and oversight of functional level risk management.

Supervise control monitoring activity / testing in line recent risk assessment and closed key incident or SoX gaps.

Validate the adequacy of the incidents RCA and the improvement measures recommended, this includes coordination across FBT centers

Report to LT on the progress of the SoX gap closure actions

Monitor and follow up of open Group Audit actions, ensure the closure according to schedule

Consolidate compliance reporting across all the regions (in collaboration with other regions compliance tag) and provide regular control and compliance updates to FBT Procurement S2C Senior management

Supervise adherence to internal compliance regulations within Procurement by performing regular and ad-hoc testing activities (thereby support the Segment / FBT Internal Control Team)

Support coordination of Proccurement related external and internal audits

Manage complex audit investigations; supervision and target investigations upon the request of FBT Procurement S2C LT

Accountable to conduct regular review of process compliance for FBT Procurement S2C Tower and raise non-compliance as per the agreed governance mechanism.

Provide oversight and assurance that adequate risk controls are effective and operational. This will be accomplished by utilization of self-verification and monitoring tools.

Support forensic investigations / Segment control reviews / Commercial audits

Support the investigation and resolution of the potential fraud alerts from FBT Fraud prevention tool at sub-tower level

Change Management:

Support MoC by adopting and effectively delivering in line with process changes

Relationships

This role is responsible for embedding Risk and Compliance awareness and conformance across FBT Procurement S2C teams.

Work in collaboration with Business Integrity in support of FBT Procurement S2C related investigations as well as monitoring activities.

Work together with other organizational line of defense (i.e. Compliance, Internal Audit, Legal, etc.).

Continuos improvement:

Constantly scans for improvement opportunities and implements transformative solutions that solve our most challenging and complex problems

Support Squads to implement timely and progressive improvements in existing processes delivering better value and experience

Continuously seek for CI and C&C opportunities to reduce risks in the Source-to-Pay process

HSSE

Align with all company’s Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures and all HSSE directions of line manager or HSSE Manager.

Participate in HSSE training and discussions, workplace inspections and audits, assist in the resolution of Health & Safety issues, and contribute to successful implementation of HSSE programmes and initiatives.

Education and Experience

University Degree or equivalent experience in Economics, Business Administration, Procurement or other relevant field. Supply Chain /Sourcing/Logistics management is preferred.

Broad Source-to-pay knowledge

Technical controls and risk expertise as a qualified accountant (eg. FCMA/ACA/ ACCA/CIA/CPA) or a controller/internal control analyst

Minimum 7-8 years of experience in Procurement S2C, Accounts Payable or P2P function, preferably in a multinational environment, mainly in a senior level position

Relevant sourcing and procurement knowledge, accounts payable experience in multinational company including P2P control and compliance activities

Relevant previous experience in supporting continuous improvement position with similar accountabilities.

Relevant previous experience in a leadership and supporting continuous improvement position with similar accountabilities.

Solid experience purchasing and ERP systems: SAP FI, MM. SAP SRM or ARIBA knowledge is a definite advantage .Oracle ERP experience is an advantage

Able to manage multiple / conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery against tight deadlines

Strong and proven relationship management skills.

Strong and Decisive decision making skills

Good time management and organisation skills

Active professional English anguage knowledge is a must

Experience in complex and system orientated environments is essential

Fluent in English.

Excellent written/oral communication skills.

Demonstrated process thinking and experience with a strong focus on continuous improvement

High Level of IT proficiency in Microsoft packages

Highly motivated and ambitious to deliver value to end customers and business both operationally and financially

A reasonable level of Critical thinking and how to convert into tangible operating actions is desirable

Experience in continuous improvement tools and techniques such as Kaizen, Lean or Six-Sigma, 5Whys, 7-step

Data mining skills

Power BI expertise is advantageous.

Registered accountant certificate

Experience in Account Reconciliation is also desirable

Internal control / Auditor approach

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



