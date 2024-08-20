Procurement Risk and Compliance Senior Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



The Procurement Senior Risk & Compliance Analyst is accountable for the execution of risk management program activities, carrying out control monitoring and control KPI reporting for the assigned GBS Procurement sub-tower.The role also has responsibility for conducting risk assurance activities.

Responsible to maintain and provide input to to RMR (Risk Management Reports) for the Source-to-pay process in accordance with BP Control Framework

Support the annual review of Procurement Control Framework to reflect the changes of requirements.

Update the Procurement control set of the sub-tower according to the evolving external and internal business environment.

Provide technical expertise to the bp GBS Procurement leadership team to facilitate risk-based decisions on mitigation actions on gaps and oversight of functional level risk management.

Validate the adequacy of the incidents RCA and the improvement measures recommended

Maintain the risk profile of the subtower in BP RAT (Risk adn Assurance tool) as a Risk Champion

Assure the compliance to internal regulations within Procurement by performing regular and ad-hoc testing activities (thereby support the Segment / GBS Internal Control Team)

Monitor fraud related trends and rivse the Procurement Control set and modify the risk register accordingly

Support regular review of process compliance for GBS Procurement Tower

Perform validation of CDD compliance for indirect procurement activities, which category is owned by GBS Procurement

Support forensic investigations / Segment control reviews / Commercial audits

Support MoC by adopting and effectively delivering in line with process changes

This role is responsible for embedding Risk and Compliance awareness and conformance across GBS Procurement sub-teams.

Work in collaboration with Business Integrity in support of GBS Procurement related investigations as well as monitoring activities.

Work together with other organizational line of defense (i.e. Compliance, Internal Audit, Legal, etc.).

Constantly scans for improvement opportunities and implements transformative solutions that solve our most challenging and complex problems

Support Squads to implement timely and disruptive improvements in existing processes delivering better value and experience

Participate in HSSE training and discussions, workplace inspections and audits, assist in the resolution of Health & Safety issues, and contribute to successful implementation of HSSE programmes and initiatives.

Demonstrated ability in Procurement, Accounts Payable or P2P function, preferably in a multinational environment, mainly in a senior level position

Relevant sourcing and procurement knowledge, accounts payable experience in multinational company including P2P control and compliance activities

Solid experience purchasing and ERP systems: SAP FI, MM. SAP SRM or ARIBA knowledge is a definite advantage .Oracle ERP experience is an advantage

Strong and proven relationship management skills.

Strong and Decisive decision making skills

Good time management and organisation skills

Active professional English language knowledge is a must

Experience in complex and system orientated environments is essential

Fluent in English

Excellent written/oral communication skills

Demonstrated process thinking and experience with a strong focus on continuous improvement

High Level of IT proficiency in Microsoft packages



Highly motivated and ambitious to deliver value to end customers and business both operationally and financially

A reasonable level of Strategic thinking and how to convert into tangible operating actions is desirable

Experience in continuous improvement tools and techniques such as Kaizen, Lean or Six-Sigma, 5Whys, 7-step

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.