Responsible for managing a large team to establish and implement programmes to deliver safe, reliable and compliant operations and ensure the maintenance of HS&E management systems and regulatory compliance, contributing to strategic development for HS&E and driving the safety behaviours to ensure the business is informed and focused on managing safety and reducing risk.
We have an exciting opportunity for a Procurement Senior Safety Advisor to join our team in London.
In the role, you will directly report to VP – Supply Safety, Risk and Compliance for Finance Procurement, with a dotted line reporting relationship with VP -HSE&C functionally. You will advise two Business Facing Vice Presidents as key internal stakeholders. You will also have close working relationship with the Material Supply Services Discipline team.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.