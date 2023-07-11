This role is not eligible for relocation

Responsible for managing a large team to establish and implement programmes to deliver safe, reliable and compliant operations and ensure the maintenance of HS&E management systems and regulatory compliance, contributing to strategic development for HS&E and driving the safety behaviours to ensure the business is informed and focused on managing safety and reducing risk.

Responsible for managing a large team to establish and implement programmes to deliver safe, reliable and compliant operations and ensure the maintenance of HS&E management systems and regulatory compliance, contributing to strategic development for HS&E and driving the safety behaviours to ensure the business is informed and focused on managing safety and reducing risk.



We have an exciting opportunity for a Procurement Senior Safety Advisor to join our team in London.

In the role, you will directly report to VP – Supply Safety, Risk and Compliance for Finance Procurement, with a dotted line reporting relationship with VP -HSE&C functionally. You will advise two Business Facing Vice Presidents as key internal stakeholders. You will also have close working relationship with the Material Supply Services Discipline team.

Key roles and responsibilities:

Supports an efficient promotion and delivery of the Procurement safety agenda and HSE programs across the organization. HSE Plans Safety campaigns Implementation and introduction of new HSE initiatives HSE training HSE Self-verification and oversight

Represents Finance – Procurement organization in HSE&C community as the most senior HSE professional.

Drives and promotes safety standardization initiatives across the material management and warehousing (MM&D) organization.

Drives and promotes safety digitalization initiatives across the Procurement organization.

Drives Learning and Sharing culture in the organization through: Forklift safety CoPs Warehouse Discipline CoPs Incident Review meetings

Considered as the 2nd Line of Defence for Safety in Finance Procurement and as a 2nd Line of Defence conducts assurance activities including HSSE assessments, Incident Investigations

Monitors and evaluates Safety performance, evaluates trends, develops insights and interventions;

Works with Senior Leaders to support a safety culture aligned with bp Safety Leadership Principles within the Procurement organization

Works with the central HSE&C Contractor Safety Management team to ensure alignment on OMS 2.5 Working with Contractors

Preferred Qualification Requirements:

Demonstrated ability at a senior technical level in HSE&C

Experience in safety coaching and strong communication and group facilitation skills

HSSE hazards and safety risk management skills

Experience in logistics or material management

Experience in lifting verification – use of forklift or crane

Experience in HSSE assurance (verification, assurance or audit role)

Experience in incident investigations



