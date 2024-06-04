This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Finance Group



Summary

GBS Enabling Solutions owns, designs, governs, deploys and supports global template products critical to bp's success, such as SAP global financial template, Finance Business Warehouse (bp's system for group reporting), SAP Ariba and Salesforce. We are currently embarking on a multi-year program to modernise and further digitise our source to pay processes as part of a global ERP transformation, for which this role will play a pivotal part.

As Solution Manager (for future Source to Pay templates) you will use your business and procurement knowledge to craft and govern the future solution design of bp's template solutions for procurement, as well as advising on the systems requirements relating to procurement templates. In addition, you'll work closely with project deployment teams to ensure the successful implementation of bp's Ariba and Fieldglass templates across the globe.

As design lead for the future templates, you will ensure that solutions proposed by yourself and your team are aligned to our template principles and that these drive standardisation of processes and designs across the bp group.

As part of the enabling solutions team you will work with other solution team members to define the future sustain organisation and ways of working.

The Quantum Procurement Solution Manager works with the Program Solution Senior Manager



What you will deliver

Be the authority on future template solutions within the functional area and participate in fit to standard and design forums

Design the new global standard solutions to meet business needs.

Explain concepts and solutions to technical and non-technical partners.

Prepare, review and/or approve functional specifications for solution design.

Own the preparation, structure, and delivery of presentation materials for template familiarisation, template fit-to standard, solution design, user training and team knowledge sharing.

Lead template fit to standard and user training sessions.

Provide expertise and constructive feedback to peers design work.

Identify, analyse, and delineate problems.

Provide expertise for designs that multi-functional areas in order to achieve end to end solutions that meet our customers' needs.

Advise others on integration considerations for interfaces coming from external systems and from existing systems during the transition period.

Review and signoff cross-system cutover plans and integration testing scenarios.

For new designs or changes to design, provide testing scenarios to ensure the solution is robust.

Understand, adopt, and accept agile principles and agile ways of working.

Work with existing Solution Integration Leads for specific projects, providing support to the project teams and their interaction and solution needs with the rest of the solutions team.

Work with individuals to set performance goals in focus@bp and regularly check-in on goal progress.

Schedule regular 1:1 catch-ups with team members and provide support and mentor when needed.

Discuss career aspirations with team members and ensure everyone has a development plan with focus areas identified, including training needs and stretch assignments.

What you will need to be successful

Essential Education & Experience

Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background. Strong presentation and communication skills, including the ability to articulate sophisticated processes and influence a wide range of partners.

Passion and experience in gathering business requirements and improving processes and systems.

General understanding of systems deployment activities.• Ability to work and collaborate within a virtual global team environment.

Ability to prioritise effectively for yourself and the team.

Demonstrable experience of system design

Ability to learn and be the authority on template solutions.

Ability to formulate and solve problems.

Ability to build positive relationships with business partners, technical teams and delivery teams.

Desirable Criteria

Extensive meaningful work experience with procurement systems and process design.

Experience working in a multi-national organisation. • Experience of Agile ways of working

Product Experience & Expertise

Subject Matter expert on multiple of the following Source to Pay areas: Ariba P2P, Ariba Guided Buying, Ariba SLP, Ariba Contracting, Ariba Sourcing, Fieldglass, Ariba Network

Knowledge of integration with Finance and SAP MDG• Significant experience of system and process design and system deployment in the SAP Ariba and Fieldglass areas

A solid grasp of user transactional processes within SAP Ariba.

You will work with

The enabling solutions team is part of the Digital Solutions & Transformation organisation in Global Business Services. It provides services to all functions within Finance (R2R, Procurement, Customer, Data) and partners with Global Process Owners and transformation delivery teams to drive the strategy

and transformation agenda. It also supports the end user community through sustain processes, training sessions and user groups.



This role will interact extensively with the project teams delivering ERP transformation. The team also works directly with other functions, enablers and businesses in bp, to provide solutions to their business needs and to enable their own transformation agendas. Enabling solutions operates in a fully agile framework and is located primarily in the global business service hubs across three locations.

Additional Information

At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and multifaceted environment. We are strengthened by diversity.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



