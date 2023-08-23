Job summary

The GBS procurement organisation aspires to be a premier, business centric Procurement organization, working to support delivery of bp business and functional strategies with efficiency, effectiveness and a great partner experience. GBS Procurement is pivoting to be more aligned to the delivery of bp’s transformation agenda and its reinvented goals.



The Procurement Sourcing Team Leader sits within the Customer and Products Sourcing team, supports a range of medium/high complexity sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities within Convenience Retail, Retail Assets and Logistics categories. In addition to sourcing and contracting, this role is responsible for developing supplier relationships and proactively identifying value opportunities and leading a small team to deliver on objectives.



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



Your responsibilities will include:

• Act as GBS Category focal point in the given categories towards GBS Procurement, Finance Procurement and business stakeholders

• Develop sourcing strategy in accordance with the respective category strategy / guidance

• Running bids that deliver significant value for the business

• Lead the sourcing process using advanced techniques and strategies, to find new ways to source and contract with less effort

• Highly accomplished negotiator, able to translate the requirements of the business into professional contractual language whilst securing the most favorable terms for bp

• Plan, prepare and lead complex commercial negotiations to enable the business to buy quickly and easily

• Develop and/or articulate business requirements in line with stakeholder needs

• Negotiating and redlining contracts directly, without direct supervision from Legal

• Lead the team as we continue to perform and transform

• Align with bp code of conduct, taking a professional and focused approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency, and fairness. Our Procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws and regulations

• Align with all bp health, safety, security and environment (HSSE) policies and procedures



The ideal candidate will have:

• 6+ years of end-to-end sourcing experience, gained preferably in a multinational environment, matrix organization

• 3+ years category specific experience in FMCG related, logistics or building maintenance/facility management or similar

• Uses a broad range of negotiation techniques and adapts style and tactics to suit the situation. Optimally manages time to BP's advantage. Manages the climate, resolves deadlock, and understands how to handle 'dirty tricks' by supplier

• Excellent interpersonal skills (written and oral)

• Contract Creation - Uses a wide range of contracts in appropriate situations. Draft moderate to complex contract language. Demonstrates deep contracting knowledge in relevant categories. Fully engages business stakeholders and suppliers to collaborate and co-create appropriate and meaningful contract documents driving superior outcomes for all parties

• Business Acumen - Uses understanding of the broad economics of the business area to drive recommendations. Interprets financial performance and describes how initiatives/projects contribute to the delivery of the overall strategy. Aligns work effectively with BP’s main business, strategic direction, and business priorities

• Familiarity with Ariba Source to Pay and Salesforce is an advantage

• Team Leadership experience is an advantage



What’s in it for you:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program & fuel discounts.

• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (hybrid 60/40 in-office)

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

• Career development and mentoring programs



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



