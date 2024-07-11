Procurement Specialist 3P Backwards Integration

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Role Summary

To maintain a detailed understanding of supply and demand dynamics to be able to allow effective management of the spend category.

To oversee the collation and analysis of supplier data and to use this to identify and manage risks and opportunities for business advantage.

To deliver procurement projects to realise planned savings, maintain quality and continuity of supply and minimise business risk; reporting procurement outcomes as required / where appropriate, to be responsible for the actions of direct reports in doing the same.

As appropriate, to work closely with the procurement Hubs / Sectors to support and enable regional delivery of 3P strategies.

To undertake procurement / sourcing activity in a compliant manner in accordance with corporate policies and processes, defined governance, and delegations of authority

To support business upgrade strategy, accelerating progress to implement grease for China together with cross function teams.

Key Accountabilities:

Contribute to development of 3P strategy, plans, and priorities.

Courses correct the category's evolving position based on the risk and opportunity using the procurement chessboard.

Subject matter expert for 3P category and maintaining key stakeholder connectivity.

Track market developing and improvement plan to create more value from supply base interactions.

Define and meet performance measures for the category, reflecting business requirements and market opportunities.

Track levels of risk and provide management information on risk assessments and feedback to the procurement Hub Manager via agreed risk reporting mechanism.

Lead the full sourcing process to ensure delivery of business plans and 3P strategies in collaboration with business partners.

Generate the supplier portfolio, select suppliers, and lead the supplier negotiation. Integrate suppliers through the implementation of new contracts, ensuring efficient MOC.

Maintain an outward focus on the supply base with pro-active, investigative supply market tracking and receptiveness to innovation and change instigated by suppliers.

Support and drive OD&I activities to promote supply and specification developments in line with business needs and supplier capabilities.

Ensure whole process, full compliance with all E&C, regulatory and BP corporate social, environmental and financial risk and HSE.

Support provision of timely supply market knowledge to the business, relaying current and future impactful events and their potential consequences

Support supplier management, including ongoing contract management and control, collation of performance data (through overseeing supplier performance data collection and analysis), and plan and execute supplier meetings.

Identify, select, and manage key suppliers for continuous improvement through rigorous cost and value analysis.

Engage with cross function team for product spec initiation, qualification, and field trial process.

Proactively coordinate PD team and 3P capability to support business requirement fulfilment.

Project management and synergy for cross-region (e.g. China and Asia) grease products under ILS global supply chain strategy.

Sourcing authority and approval of new suppliers on Third Party category

Requirements:

Education

Degree Qualified

CIPS or equivalent (desirable but not essential)

Experience

Experience in Supply Chain and Business Management (desirable but not essential)

Related technical knowledge pertaining to the sourcing role (for some roles this may be desirable but not essential)

Multilingual (desirable but not essential)

The ability to review supplier capability audits and present findings

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



