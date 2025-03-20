This role is eligible for relocation within country

Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and hard-working people at Castrol are crafting the industry – and how you can be part of this journey.

We’re seeking talented experts who share our passion for innovation and perfection. Bring your unique perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking as we continue to own the way in the lubricants market & build businesses beyond lubricants. This is your chance to learn, grow, and thrive in a dynamic and inclusive organization.

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

We are currently looking for Procurement Specialist 3P India based at Mumbai and details mentioned:

Job Purpose:

To maintain a detailed understanding of supply and demand dynamics to be able to allow effective understanding of the spend category.

The collation and analysis of supplier data and to use this to identify and manage risks and opportunities for business advantage

To deliver related procurement projects to realise planned savings, maintain quality and continuity of supply and minimise business risk; reporting procurement outcomes as required / where appropriate.

As appropriate, to work closely with the procurement Hubs / Sectors to support and enable regional delivery of globally defined category strategies.

To undertake procurement / sourcing activity in a compliant manner in accordance with corporate policies and processes, defined governance, and delegations of authority.

Key Accountabilities:

· Contribute to development of the 3P strategy, plans and priorities

· Course correct the category's evolving position based on the risk and opportunity using the procurement chessboard

· Subject matter expert in sourcing, make vs buy for the 3P category and maintaining key stakeholder connectivity

· Track the market, developing an improvement plan to build more value from supply base interactions

· Define and meet performance measures for the category, reflecting business requirements and market opportunities

· Track levels of risk and provide management information on risk assessments and feedback to the Regional 3P Procurement Manager via agreed risk reporting mechanism

· Lead the full sourcing process to ensure delivery of business plans and category strategies in collaboration with business customers

· Generate the supplier portfolio, select suppliers, and lead the supplier negotiation. Integrate suppliers through the implementation of new contracts, ensuring efficient change management

· Maintain an outward focus on the supply base with pro-active, investigative supply market tracking and receptiveness to innovation and change instigated by suppliers

· Support and drive OD&I activities to promote supply and specification developments in line with business needs and supplier capabilities

· Ensure full compliance with all category, regulatory and BP corporate social, environmental and financial risk and HSSE

· Support provision of timely supply market knowledge to the business, relaying current and future impactful events and their potential consequences

· Support supplier management, including ongoing contract management and control, collation of performance data (through supervising supplier performance data collection and analysis), and plan and complete supplier meetings

Identify, select, and handle key suppliers for continuous improvement through rigorous cost and value analysis

Summary Decision Rights:

3P contracts- toll manufacturing

Purchased FG

Cash/inventory management for all 3P

Education:

Degree Qualified

Related technical knowledge pertaining to the sourcing role (for some roles this may be desirable but not essential).

CIPS or equivalent (desirable but not essential).

Skills & Proficiencies

Market Intelligence - 4

Sourcing - 4

Contracting Strategy - 3

Supplier Performance Management - 3

Supplier Relationship Management - 4

Supplier Approval - 3

Multilingual (desirable but not mandatory)

The ability to review supplier capability audits and present findings



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.