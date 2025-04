This role is eligible for relocation within country

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Procurement Specialist – Industrial, Global Marine & Energy (IGME)

In this role You will:

This role collaborates across the Direct Procurement categories to ensure that the suppliers used are agreed with both the Business & Procurement

Ensure the strategies & priorities of the IGME business are reflected in the global procurement category strategies.

Approach the market across global sectors and in line with sector strategies (when authority delegated by the market sector lead)

Negotiate with suppliers in line with sector strategies (when delegated by the market sector lead)

Specific accountability for implementing Finished goods purchases for IGME (when authority delegated)

Have accountability for IGME raw material forecasting and produce forward COGS views for strategy and pricing teams.

Be the lead IGME procurement resource for tenders and bid teams

Monitor IGME indices & analysis to identify raw material cost opportunities and present to Procurement category teams

Lead specific IGME projects / act as the procurement representative

Lead Industrial Operations across the region including portfolio optimization, rationalization, strategy work

Lead the regional Incident Management Teams (IMTs) for industrial business

What You need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree in any subject area or related field

Minimum 5 years’ experience in Procurement, Supply Chain and Business Management

Fluency in English

Related technical knowledge pertaining to a procurement sourcing role

Strong influencing and negotiation skills

Analytical abilities including marketplace and financial analysis

Ability to communicate effectively with internal and external partners, even at senior levels

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



