Procurement Specialist Marine - Global Additives

This vacancy provides procurement support activities to the regional / global buyers and additive procurement director to ensure safe, compliant buying while maximising value to bp from the procurement function.

Key Accountabilities

Compliance: support compliance with all relevant external laws and regulations e.g., International Trade Sanctions and internal bp requirements and processes e.g., HSSE (Health, Safety, Security and Environment), counter party due diligence etc.

Contracting: Support procurement managers with contracting templates and preparing for negotiations on contracting.

Value: Support procurement managers to identify and drive value for the business including savings entries into Compass system and assurance; detailed analysis of potential savings ideas etc.

Analytics: Complete complex yet accurate analysis in support of sourcing strategy work, supply& demand, costings including formulation and business cases.

Negotiation Preparation: support the regional / global buyers in their preparations for negotiations including detailed analysis and scenario planning, supply & demand metrics etc.

Stakeholder Management: Support the engagement of partners with presentation material at the request of procurement managers and director.

Market Insights: Proactively bring market insights and competitive intelligence on all lubricant and fuel additives into the wider procurement team to keep them informed and up to date on the wider market.

Regional / Global Support: Act as a key linkage between the Direct Additive Procurement for ALL sectors with the regional Procurement hub and the regional business as required. This will include working to fix safety, supply, and quality issues where there is a supplier touch point. Support the ideation and driving of projects which will yield value and efficiencies.

Education

University degree level preferred or suitable PSCM (Procurement and Supply Chain Management) qualifications

English both written and verbal to a good standard is required

Essential Experience & Skills

Work experience in a relevant commercial field is required including experience at manipulating disperse data and subsequent creation of insights and summaries

Experience of contracting, risk management, wider supply chain is preferred

Expert in MS Excel

Proactively builds mutually effective working relationships with a broad range of internal and external partners and with engages them to obtain input and feedback

Concurrently manages several projects within the organisation to meet the agreed objectives and timescales. Develops and monitors project execution plans that include risk mitigation, quality control and assurance planning, contracting strategy, resource planning, etc

Applies problem-solving methodologies and tools to diagnose and solve complex and/or sensitive problems. Generates and analyses risks and benefits for a range of realistic and practical solutions to a problem

Adapts existing processes, methods, and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital technologies to develop innovative ideas, projects, and opportunities

Acts as a digital champion for the business by adopting and advocating the deployment of new devices, applications, software tools and services. Designs and develops complex digital assets using recognised digital tools and production processes

Streamlines data storage, tracking, maintenance, and retrieval process while maintaining data security

Systematically breaks down a complex problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a complex problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information

Why Join our team?!!

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Please get in touch if you require reasonable adjustments.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

