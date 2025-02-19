Procurement Specialist– South Africa

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

About bp

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

Job Accountabilities

Lead South Africa local Packaging contracts and 3P purchased finished goods contracts

Lead local South Africa Pricing mechanism for Base Oil, Additives, packaging, 3P product categories ensuring quality & supply security

Led and handle local Durban port authority interfaces and regular meetings to minimize demurrages for business

Supervise the market, in transit material to ensure resilient and Cash effective movement of Raw Materials imported into South Africa

Track levels of risk and provide management information on risk assessments and feedback to the Regional Packaging Manager via agreed risk reporting mechanism

Own the full sourcing process to ensure delivery of business plans and category strategies in collaboration with business stakeholders

Receive monthly raw material prices, track price movements with global changes.

Local connect with raw material distributors to fulfil orders, plug gaps on supplies

Resolve blocked invoice queries locally for SA

Operational level local agreements negotiating and drafting in SA

Coordinate received Raw material documentation e.g. MSDS, COA, specifications and other compliance documents like B-BBEE

Act as key point of contact with MDM team for vendor code creation, obsoletion and system corrections

Education

Degree or equivalent experience

Experience

Experience in managing procurement categories – specifically South African market

Experience in Supply Chain and Business Management

Skills & Competencies

Related technical knowledge pertaining to the sourcing role (for some roles this may be desirable but not essential).

The ability to review supplier capability audits and present findings

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.