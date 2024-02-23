Procurement Specialist - bp Pulse

Job summary

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Role Synopsis

Bp has recently revised our EV ambition, now with more than 100k chargers across multiple countries by 2030 we are entering an exciting period of transition; living and breathing our net zero ambitions as an integrated energy company!

The Procurement analyst will be responsible for all procurement activities relating to the roll-out of bp pulse EV charging infrastructure in US from an end to end purchasing perspective. This is a highly integrated role implementing defined bp pulse procurement processes and building efficiencies and best practice across our EV & M&C organisations.

The role represents the Business Facing organization of Procurement understanding the business demand and ensuring procurement service meets our customer expectations to deliver on the EV ambition. This will be supported by a range of Procurement teams including Supply facing category teams who will develop and implement category strategies and robust supplier agreements, Materials management, Global business services will provide (S2P) sourcing to pay, and agile teams as required.

Key Accountabilities

Accountable for procurement delivery in US from end to end S2P perspective

Work in an agile and collaborative manner with local internal and external stakeholders to provide the business with the procurement support required to deliver the plan

Work closely with Execution and Operation teams, establishing, developing and maintaining strong working relationships

Drive value through innovation identification and continuous improvement

Proactively identify and manage risk and escalate as appropriate to US Procurement Advisor

Responsible for meeting/exceeding Procurement KPIs aligned with business OKR’s

Prepare and present monthly performance reports

Implement Global and Cluster Procurement contracts and strategies, as applicable and agreed by central team.

Where agreed centrally, develop contracting strategies for new local suppliers

Support the subsidy programs in country and ensure rollout in line with local subsidy requirements

Alignment with established common process and local legal requirements to meet the expected delivery criteria and in accordance with global requirements and standards

Coordinate supplier performance management and reporting of near-term progress against long term targets

Ensure all processes and contracts are in compliance with bp HSSE requirements and standards

Capture lessons learned through procurement and supplier performance and ensure Continuous Improvement throughout our EV deployments

Essential Education and Experience

University degree in a technical or related equivalent business discipline or a comparable degree program.

Experienced in category strategy execution

Strong negotiation, sourcing, contracting and contract management

Skilled application in supplier performance management

Project management

Influencing and stakeholder management skills

Organizational skills

Very good written and oral English language skills

Knowledge of supply chain management

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.