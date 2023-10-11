Procurement & Supply Chain Advisor – H2 & CCUS

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

The Procurement & Supply Chain Advisor will sit in the Low Carbon Energy Procurement team (LCE) at bp. They will be working across a portfolio of Integrated energy (Hydrogen, Onshore Wind, Solar) projects globally supporting business delivery. This is a critical role with evolving scope in response to business growth and priority. The LCE procurement team are at the forefront of supply chain engagement, demonstrating dynamic solutions to solve real business challenges in pursuit of the energy transition, and positioning bp to competitively deliver on Operating commitments and our Net Zero ambition.This role will participate and represent the procurement function in hydrogen project teams; supporting all hydrogen project phases including hopper and concept development, and project execution through operations. The Hydrogen Procurement Advisor will be responsible for Integrated energy projects, suppliers and teams, using demand to capture and retain value across the US Hydrogen Project portfolio.The role is fast paced and challenging with a real focus on new and emerging supply chains and markets. The hydrogen procurement team are responsible for identifying new supplier opportunities (including fostering supplier teamwork and alliancing potential), using supplier led solutions, creating driven and compelling project strategies, all underpinning project execution from Option screening through the delivery of Renewable Energy Projects. With the Net Zero ambitions that bp has, and our commitment to generating 50GW of renewable power by 2030, the LCE procurement team works across the origination of Green and Blue Hydrogen Projects, Wind and Solar.



The Hydrogen Procurement Advisor role is key to providing timely and effective supply chain support, market intelligence and supply chain risk assessment, leading supplier engagement, and determining effective contracting and strategy development. A successful candidate should expertly demonstrate the following attributes:

Influencing : The successful candidate should recognize, anticipate and effectively deal with existing or potential conflicts at an individual, team or strategic level.

Commercial & Business Acumen : The successful candidate will artfully integrate the needs of the Integrated energy projects with the strategic and tactical requirements of the refinery – ensuring alignment between the project(s) and refinery on all supplier-facing matters.

Agility : The successful candidate will be an expert at resolving practical and effective solutions to meet business challenges, and use the capabilities of the supply chain to enhance project success.

Project Strategy: Strong influencing and networking skills are required to effectively work across the infrastructure team in developing competitive Project strategies, using the latest Category strategy, thinking so as to deploy focused market engagement and handling existing contracts.

In this role you will:

Lead end-to-end procurement delivery of complex, fast paced construction projects. Including contract negotiation and post award contract management.

Develop and evaluate robust contracting & commercial strategies that support portfolio project development from early option screening, through economic assessment, conceptual development, delivery and start-up.

Align contracting & commercial strategies with supported projects.

Apply best practice, in a fit for purpose way, of project management and project procurement principles.

Build effective and collaborative relationships with collaborators to promote a responsive and agile way of working that best enables systematic procurement process applications.

Lead required sourcing activity and manage 3rd party spend in support of LCE projects, collaborating with various teams (e.g. GBS, Supplier Facing and Enabling teams) to ensure compliant and efficient delivery.

Work with partners to understand future demand portfolios, group strategy and technology developments to drive value and competitiveness in our supply chain.

Feed demand information to global procurement teams, influence and implement equipment procurement strategies locally.

Developing and executing, innovative and strategic contracting and partnership models including long term alliances with suppliers and potentially M&A or investment opportunities.

Develop standard work processes that support early-stage project viability evaluations, identifying material supply chain risks and opportunities that support project progression.

Support technology selection and development through supplier collaboration efforts in the Renewables and Low Carbon sector.

Ensure continuous improvement and knowledge sharing.

University degree in Procurement, Law, Engineering or other technical field

Professional PSCM qualification (MCIPS, CPM, CPSM) or equivalent desired

