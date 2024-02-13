Procurement & Supply Chain Analyst – H2 & CCUS

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

This role will sit in the Low Carbon Energy Procurement team (LCE) at bp, primarily supporting the Midwest Integrated Energy Hub (MW IEH). This is an enviable and dynamic role working across a portfolio of Integrated energy projects globally supporting business delivery. This is a critical role with evolving scope in response to business growth and priority. The LCE procurement team are at the forefront of supply chain engagement, using progressive solutions to solve real business challenges in pursuit of the energy transition, and positioning bp to competitively deliver on Operating commitments and our Net Zero ambition.This Procurement & Supply Chain Analyst will participate and represent the procurement function in project teams; supporting all project phases including hopper and concept development, and project execution through operations. The Whiting H2 Procurement Analyst will support the integrated energy project team in development and execution of a procurement strategy aligned with the broader procurement strategies, suppliers and teams, using demand to capture and retain value across the Whiting portfolio (including supplier and labor relationships).



Job Description:

This is a dynamic, fast paced and challenging role with a real focus on new and emerging supply chains and markets. The procurement team are responsible for identifying new supplier opportunities (including championing supplier collaboration and alliancing potential), using supplier led solutions, creating competitive and compelling project strategies, all underpinning project execution from Option screening through the delivery of Renewable Energy Projects. With the Net Zero ambitions that bp has, and our commitment to generating 50GW of renewable power by 2030, the LCE procurement team works across the origination of Green and Blue Hydrogen Projects, Wind and Solar. The role requires close collaboration with the Low Carbon Energy team to ensure that knowledge and best ways of working is being shared in a sustainable way to optimize our learning and delivery.

In this role you will

Support end-to-end procurement delivery of complex, fast paced construction projects, including contract negotiation and post award contract management.

Support the development and execution of robust contracting & commercial strategies that support portfolio project development from early option screening, through economic assessment, conceptual development, delivery and start-up.

Align contracting & commercial strategies with existing Whiting refinery procurement and contracting activity to assure there is an agreed approach with common suppliers and building trades.

Build effective and collaborative relationships with partners to promote a responsive and agile way of working that best enables systematic procurement process applications.

Lead required sourcing activity and manage 3rd party spend in support of LCE projects, collaborating with various teams (e.g. GBS, Supplier Facing and Enabling teams) to ensure compliant and efficient delivery

Establish standard processes for key enablers of procurement success (i.e. systems/templates/process)

Work with partners to understand future demand portfolios, group strategy and technology developments to drive value and competitiveness in our supply chain.

Feed demand information to global procurement teams, influence and implement broader procurement strategies locally.

Develop standard work processes that support early-stage project viability evaluations, identifying material supply chain risks and opportunities that support project progression.

Support technology selection and development through supplier collaboration efforts in the Renewables and Low Carbon sector.

Provide integration support to Whiting Refinery procurement across all low carbon initiatives (focusing on H2 projects, but inclusive of clean fuels, carbon capture and other initiatives).

Essential Education and Experience

The Procurement Analyst role is key to providing timely and effective supply chain support, market intelligence and supply chain risk assessment, leading supplier engagement, and determining effective contracting and strategy development. A successful candidate should demonstrate the following attributes:

University degree or equivalent experience

Strong and effective communication skills will be key in ensuring alignment and support for strategy development and project execution. Must be able to recognize, anticipate and effectively deal with existing or potential conflicts at an individual, team or strategic level.

Ability to integrate with the strategic and tactical requirements of the refinery – ensuring alignment between the project(s) and refinery on all supplier-facing matters.

Customer-focused approach to meet the diverse and evolving needs of the business.

Strong influencing and networking skills

An ability and desire to work from the Whiting Refinery – with increasing frequency during construction period(s).

Genuine passion for developing novel and progressive renewable and resilient hydrocarbon supply chain solutions

A strong commercial approach and analytical skills

Experience with P2P systems, including operational procurement

Ability to work in an agile way as a part of multi-disciplinary teams (not always co-located), organization a must

Willingness to travel when needed

Existing understanding of the renewables (Hydrogen, CCUS and Biofuels) markets (preferred)

Experience in successful procurement delivery of major projects (preferred)

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.