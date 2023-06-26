Entity:Finance
Join us in this crucial time of transition as we deliver procurement expertise in partnership with our businesses to enable the energy transition.
We are now looking for a Procurement & Supply Chain Analyst to join the Low Carbon Energy (LCE) Procurement team at bp. This is an enviable and dynamic project procurement role working across our Hydrogen and Integrated energy portfolios globally supporting business delivery.
The LCE procurement team are at the forefront of supply chain engagement and leveraging progressive solutions to solve real business challenges in pursuit of the energy transition whilst also positioning bp to completely deliver on our operating commitments and our Net Zero ambitions.
Based in Australia, this role will primarily support the development of green energy projects.
Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.
bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.