Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Join us in this crucial time of transition as we deliver procurement expertise in partnership with our businesses to enable the energy transition.

We are now looking for a Procurement & Supply Chain Analyst to join the Low Carbon Energy (LCE) Procurement team at bp. This is an enviable and dynamic project procurement role working across our Hydrogen and Integrated energy portfolios globally supporting business delivery.

The LCE procurement team are at the forefront of supply chain engagement and leveraging progressive solutions to solve real business challenges in pursuit of the energy transition whilst also positioning bp to completely deliver on our operating commitments and our Net Zero ambitions.

Based in Australia, this role will primarily support the development of green energy projects.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.

About the Role:

Support the engagement of emergent market sector supply chains, developing and deepening our sector understanding of market dynamics, pressures and vulnerabilities in the space of renewable energy global markets.

Develop a solid understanding of global and local supply bases and identify suppliers that can bring innovation and value to future bp portfolios.

Work with stakeholders to understand future demand portfolios, group strategy and technology developments.

Develop and evaluate robust contracting and commercial strategies that support portfolio project development.

Support technology selection and development through supplier collaboration efforts in the Renewables and Low Carbon sector.

Deliver on the end to end procurement delivery of complex, fast paced and constructive projects, applying package procurement methodology to a portfolio of projects in Australia.

Apply best practice, in a fit for purpose way, of project management and project procurement.

Ensure local, state and federal legislative requirements impacting sourcing and contractor management are met.

About You

Strong commercial and business acumen – understanding business operations, supply chain and factors influencing business decisions.

Agile and customer focused and able to meet the evolving needs of the business. Demonstrated experience procuring a variety of scopes and services for major capital projects, determining practical and effective solutions to meet challenges and leverage capabilities of the supply chain.

Strong influencing and networking skills across the LCE team. Ability to partner with the business to bring forward the most competitive projects and deliver strategy

A genuine passion for developing novel and progressive renewable and resilient supply chain solutions.

The benefits:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

Career development and mentoring programs

Collaborative team with a safety-first approach



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



