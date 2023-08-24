Procurement & Supply Chain Category Advisor - H2 & CCUS

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Sitting in the Low Carbon Energy (LCE) Procurement team, this is a dynamic role responsible for delivering procurement solutions to support the delivery of a portfolio of Hydrogen and Integrated energy projects globally. Focused on developing category strategies, contracting strategies, advanced commercial models, strategic supplier relationship management and direct project support for all critical equipment including, but not limited to Electrolysers, Compressors, Electrical equipment etc. This is a meaningful role with evolving scope in response to business growth and priority. The team is at the forefront of supply chain engagement, using progressive solutions to tackle real business challenges in pursuit of the energy transition, and positioning bp to competitively deliver on Operating commitments and our Net Zero ambition. Responsible for providing the H2 & CCUS procurement direct project support teams with all that they need to deliver the project requirements for all critical equipment. The role will also support the Electrolyser Category Senior Manager in making sure business requirements are built into category strategies and business development and project teams are fully aware of the external supply market dynamics for example typical lead times, anticipated equipment costs, supplier M&A activity etc, supporting the development of the project hopper, concept development and through all phases of capital projects. The LCE remit supports the end-to-end project delivery lifecycle from Business Development through Production. The role is fast paced and challenging with a real focus on new and emerging supply chains and markets. With the Net Zero ambitions that bp has, and our commitment to generating 50GW of renewable power by 2030, the LCE procurement team works across the origination of Green and Blue Hydrogen Projects, Wind and Solar. The role reports directly to the H2 & CCUS Procurement Electrolyser Category Senior Manager.

Drive the engagement of emergent market sector supply chains, developing and deepening our sector understanding of market dynamics, pressures, and vulnerabilities in the space of global markets for all sectors supporting H2 & CCUS.

Be an authority in cross-discipline integration, alignment, and delivery for the purpose of delivering category strategies, supply chain risk mitigation plans and contracting strategies to support project delivery safely at a predictable time and cost – crucial for the mission of safe, efficient, and competitive projects.

Develop and implement innovative and strategic contracting and partnership models including long term alliances with suppliers and potentially M&A or investment opportunities.

Ensure systematic control and conformance with bp’s procurement requirements.

Develop a solid understanding of global and local supply markets and identify innovative suppliers that can bring innovation and value to future bp portfolio challenges.

Work with partners to understand future demand portfolios, group strategy and technology developments to drive value and competitiveness in our supply chain.

Develop and evaluate robust contracting & commercial strategies that support portfolio project development from early option screening, through economic assessment, conceptual development, delivery, start-up, and operations.

Work closely with procurement project support teams to develop strategic supply base and leverage aggregate demand to deliver framework agreements or alliances.

Develop innovative and bold category strategies that address supply chain risks, sustainability aspirations and targets.

Support the development of project contracting maps and supply chain strategies.

Work closely with business development teams to share market intelligence and acquire knowledge related to strategic plans and upcoming demand to feed into supplier development and strategy activity.

Work closely with projects teams to understand demand and requirements including JV and funding requirements.

Ensure continuous improvement and knowledge sharing.

University degree in Procurement, Law, Engineering or other technical discipline or equivalent experience; Master’s degree preferred.

Extensive experience in procurement category management – specifically development of complex category strategies and strategic supplier management

Existing understanding and experience of the renewables (Hydrogen, CCUS and Biofuels) markets is highly desirable.

Professional PSCM qualification (MCIPS, CPM, CPSM) or equivalent experience

Strong commercial & business acumen

Customer-focused, growing to meet the diverse and evolving needs of the business partners.

Strong influencing and networking skills are required to optimally work across the stakeholder teams in developing competitive Category strategies.

Strong and effective communication skills will be key in ensuring alignment.

Genuine passion for developing novel and progressive renewable and resilient hydrocarbon supply chain solutions.

Experience of providing procurement support to significant capex projects.

A commercial approach and analytical skills.

Ability to work in an agile way as a part of multi-disciplinary teams.

Willingness to travel when needed.

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Category Management, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Decision Making, Influencing, Negotiation planning and preparation, Procurement, Procurement Contracts, Procurement Management, Procurement Plan, Procurement Procedures, Procurement Support, Procurement Systems, Project Development, Project Support, Stakeholder Management, Strategic, Supply Chain, Value creation and management



