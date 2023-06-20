Procurement & Supply Chain Senior Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The Procurement & Supply Chain Manager will sit in the Low Carbon Energy Procurement team (LCE) at bp. This role will work across a portfolio of Integrated energy (Hydrogen, Onshore Wind, Solar) projects globally supporting business delivery. This is a critical role with evolving scope in response to business growth and priority. The LCE procurement team are at the forefront of supply chain engagement, demonstrating dynamic solutions to solve real business challenges in pursuit of the energy transition, and positioning bp to competitively deliver on Operating commitments and our Net Zero ambition. They will participate and represent the procurement function in business leadership teams; supporting all project phases including hopper and concept development, and project execution through operations. The Procurement Manager will lead the team through building deep market expertise (including supplier market and supply chain vulnerabilities), confidently partnering with various established and new business teams, and building and retaining relationships with suppliers – positioning bp to win in H2 onshore renewables markets. The role is dynamic, fast paced and challenging with a real focus on new and emerging supply chains and markets. The procurement team are responsible for identifying new supplier opportunities (including championing supplier collaboration and alliancing potential), leveraging supplier led solutions, creating competitive and compelling project strategies, all underpinning project execution from Option screening through the delivery of Renewable Energy Projects. With the Net Zero ambitions that bp has, and our commitment to generating 50GW of renewable power by 2030, the LCE procurement team works across the origination of Green and Blue Hydrogen Projects, Wind and Solar. The role requires close collaboration with the Low Carbon Energy team to ensure that knowledge and best practice is being shared in a sustainable way to optimize our learning and delivery.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

The Procurement & Supply Chain Manager will sit in the Low Carbon Energy Procurement team (LCE) at bp. This role will work across a portfolio of Integrated energy (Hydrogen, Onshore Wind, Solar) projects globally supporting business delivery. This is a critical role with evolving scope in response to business growth and priority. The LCE procurement team are at the forefront of supply chain engagement, demonstrating dynamic solutions to solve real business challenges in pursuit of the energy transition, and positioning bp to competitively deliver on Operating commitments and our Net Zero ambition.They will participate and represent the procurement function in business leadership teams; supporting all project phases including hopper and concept development, and project execution through operations. The Procurement Manager will lead the team through building deep market expertise (including supplier market and supply chain vulnerabilities), confidently partnering with various established and new business teams, and building and retaining relationships with suppliers – positioning bp to win in H2 onshore renewables markets.The role is dynamic, fast paced and challenging with a real focus on new and emerging supply chains and markets. The procurement team are responsible for identifying new supplier opportunities (including championing supplier collaboration and alliancing potential), leveraging supplier led solutions, creating competitive and compelling project strategies, all underpinning project execution from Option screening through the delivery of Renewable Energy Projects. With the Net Zero ambitions that bp has, and our commitment to generating 50GW of renewable power by 2030, the LCE procurement team works across the origination of Green and Blue Hydrogen Projects, Wind and Solar. The role requires close collaboration with the Low Carbon Energy team to ensure that knowledge and best practice is being shared in a sustainable way to optimize our learning and delivery.



Job Description:

This role is key to providing timely and effective supply chain support, market intelligence and supply chain risk assessment, leading supplier engagement, and settling effective contracting and strategy development.

In this role you will:

Be a leader and role model in cross-discipline integration, alignment and delivery for the purpose of delivering projects safely and competitively at a predictable time and cost.

Lead a cross-discipline working group and facilitate executive level steering committee to establish and implement approach for conformance to Inflation Reduction Act Prevailing Wage & Apprenticeship requirements. This will include to communicate with refineries, biogas, onshore wind, solar, offshore wind and hydrogen teams and projects.

Lead in the engagement of emergent market sector supply chains, developing and deepening our sector understanding of market dynamics, pressures, and vulnerabilities in the space of global markets for all sectors supporting hydrogen, onshore wind and solar development, construction and operations.

Ensure systematic control, conformance with our Procurement requirements – applying group requirements and governance framework to a new and growing part of our business.

Develop a solid understanding of the global and local supply markets, and identify disruptive suppliers that can bring innovation and value to future bp portfolio challenges.

Work with collaborators to understand future demand portfolios, group strategy and technology developments to drive value and competitiveness in our supply chain.

Develop and evaluate robust contracting & commercial strategies that influence portfolio project development from early option screening, through economic assessment, conceptual development, delivery, start-up and operations.

Develop and implement, innovative and strategic contracting and partnership models including long term alliances with suppliers and potentially M&A or investment opportunities.

Develop standard work processes that support early-stage project viability evaluations, identifying material supply chain risks and opportunities that support project progression. Develop and lead the execution of work processes that support project operations, supplier management and continuous improvement.

Support technology selection and development through supplier collaboration efforts in the Renewables and Low Carbon sector

Lead required sourcing activity and run 3rd party spend in support of LCE projects, collaborating with various teams (e.g. GBS, Supplier Facing and Enabling teams) to ensure compliant and efficient delivery

Build effective and collaborative relationships with stakeholders to promote a responsive and agile way of working that best enables systematic procurement process applications throughout project development, construction and operations.

Ensure continuous improvement and knowledge sharing

Education and Experience

University degree in Procurement, Law, Engineering or other technical field

Existing understanding of the renewables (Hydrogen, CCUS and Biofuels) markets is preferable but not essential

A commercial approach and analytical skills

Experience with P2P systems, including operational procurement

Ability to work in an agile way as a part of multi-disciplinary teams

Willingness to travel when needed

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Sourcing and Procurement



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.