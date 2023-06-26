Job summary

We have an exciting role for a Procurement sustainability analyst to join the Procurement sustainability team bp procurement. Reporting to the procurement sustainability senior manager, you will play a key role in enabling the ambition for procurement to develop a more sustainable supply chain in alignment with the bp sustainability frame across net zero, people and planet agendas. You will take inputs from external and internal guides to support the organisation, develop implementation plans which deliver impactful change and embed sustainability into all aspects of how we work.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Let me tell you about the role

Lead projects which make tangible progress towards delivering the procurement sustainability agenda across Net Zero, People and Planet frame

Play an active role in building the sustainability infrastructure across procurement, including capability and culture development, identifying the right digital tools, and embedding sustainability into our processes

Support procurement teams to embed sustainability goals within their supply strategies and supplier partnerships.

Encourage collaboration internally and externally to test and grow ideas.

Support procurement sustainability subject matter experts to communicate progress and success stories across the organisation

What you will need to be successful

Genuine passion for developing sustainability as a discipline in procurement and supply chains.

Experience in procurement, category lifecycle, supplier management and/or contract management.

Strong interpersonal, collaborative and influencing skills with an ability to communicate at all levels; both written and verbal.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category Strategy, Communication, Decision Making, Market Analysis, Negotiation Planning, Procurement Practices, Shaping strategy, Sourcing and Procurement, Supplier Management



