This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The Procurement Sustainability Senior Manager is accountable to lead our sustainability agenda for bp procurement, enabling our supply chain to take a sector leading position. You will take inputs from external and internal guides to set the strategy, engage the organisation, develop implementation plans and be responsible for delivery/performance. Alongside the delivery, we want to build the capability and culture, embedding sustainability into all aspects of how we work.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

The Procurement Sustainability Senior Manager is accountable to lead our sustainability agenda for bp procurement, enabling our supply chain to take a sector leading position. You will take inputs from external and internal guides to set the strategy, engage the organisation, develop implementation plans and be responsible for delivery/performance. Alongside the delivery, we want to build the capability and culture, embedding sustainability into all aspects of how we work.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

The Procurement Sustainability Senior Manager will lead a team of subject matter experts within the bp group procurement organisation to manage the procurement sustainability agenda across Net Zero, People and Planet agendas.

This team is accountable to set the direction/strategy, develop roadmaps and enable execution of the plans.

You will work together with experts within the bp Sustainability team to shape the supply chain plan that is congruent with the overall direction of bp’s sustainability agenda.

This team will build the sustainability infrastructure across procurement, including capability and culture development, identifying the right digital tools, and embedding sustainability into our processes.

You will develop the strategy for supplier development in sustainability to support bp’s supply chain objectives.

Understand the developing external regulatory environment and how this informs the procurement sustainability strategy.

Own sustainability risks including the development and implementation of improvement in risk controls and barriers. Participate and contribute to bp Human Rights and Environmental strategy and implementation plans.

Work with the bp business entities to understand the different sustainability requirements and ensure alignment to the overall procurement sustainability plan.

Communicate delivery progress across our different stakeholder groups.

Represent procurement in bp corporate reporting program, working with other entities to ensure sustainability is meaningful and impactful within our annual reports.

Represent BP within industry groups, professional organizations and external collaboration on sustainable supply chain issues. Building our reputation externally.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Leadership, Managing strategic partnerships, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Procurement Practices, Procurement Services, Shaping strategy, Sourcing and Procurement, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Influence, Strategic Objectives, Strategic Planning {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.